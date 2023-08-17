The Verona quartet of starting defensive backs aim to be a quarterback’s worst nightmare.
The trio of senior cornerback Garrison Codde, junior cornerback Tre Poteat and senior free safety Nate Novinska are returning starters. Junior Miles Dawkins will be the starter at strong safety after starting the season opener at outside linebacker against Muskego last year. Defensive backs have to stifle wide receivers, need the agility to change direction to chase down any pass that isn’t perfect and come up to make tackles in run support.
“I feel like the more we can show them that we can play, it will filter down and limit their plays and the shots they do take,” Codde said.
The Verona defense gave up only 8.5 points per game and a completion percentage of 50% to opposing quarterbacks last year. The Wildcats limited teams to 104 passing yards per game and only 5.7 yards per completion last season. In four games last year, the Wildcats limited teams to less than a 50% rate.
“It’s demoralizing for the other team if they are throwing the ball around and can’t complete a pass,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said.
About three weeks before the first official practice, a core group of the Verona football team’s secondary took their talents to a 7-on-7 tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Verona finished 6-0.
Poteat has Division I offers from 21 college programs, including Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Penn State. Codde has a Division I offer from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Division II offers from Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State.
The Wildcats forced 16 turnovers last season (nine interceptions, seven fumbles). Poteat had a team-high three interceptions.
Poteat said the strength of Verona’s secondary is the communication, ability to play fast, physical and the fact they trust their guts.
“It’s always fun to get an interception and have a competition with each other,” he said. “We are just trying to make plays on the ball and make the best play for our team.”
Riley said having an experienced secondary forces opponents to stick more to running games.
Riley said it allows defensive coordinator Ben Laxton the ability to get creative with the front seven on defense because he can be confident the coverage will be tight in the passing game. It could allow the Wildcats to use more blitzes and stunts. A stunt, or twist is a play where two defenders change roles on a rush to the quarterback.
Poteat has the size, quickness and playmaking ability to make plays on the ball at the high point.
Riley said Poteat’s strengths are his confidence and attitude.
“He knows he has put in all of the work and trained himself right,” he said.
Codde and Novinska are multi-sport athletes. Codde plays hockey and Novinska plays baseball.
“Garrison has amazing feet and hips,” Riley said. “He is great from hockey at changing the direction of his hips. He’s great at the fundamentals.”
Novinska was a first-team all-conference catcher for the Verona baseball team last spring. Verona is using him at free safety and he is the last line of defense on almost every passing play. He needs to have speed and agility to flow from one sideline to the other on a long pass.
“In baseball where you fail six or seven times out of 10, he’s not afraid to fail,” Riley said. “His eyes are always on the ball.”
Dawkins at strong safety will be relied on to make tackles in run support.
“He’s a ballhawk,” Riley said. “Miles has played several positions in his life – quarterback, linebacker and defensive back.”