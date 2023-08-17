Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin. Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest and will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric mixing. Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the next morning. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov