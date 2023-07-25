A total of 186 third to eighth-graders worked on improving skills for flag and tackle football during the Wildcat Youth Football Camp last week at Verona Area High School.
The four-day camp that concluded on Thursday, July 20, focused on running, pursuit and ball skills in individual, small group and team situations. The camp was instructed by Verona coach Andrew Riley, the Wildcat coaching staff, current and former players.
Seventh and eighth graders went through skills used during a typical high school practice routine. That included a special teams segment and flag football games.
Riley also conducted a Verona football mini camp at the high school that drew 150 players. Riley said that is 35 more high school players than last year.
The Wildcats are coming off a Big Eight Conference championship last year. Verona will kick off its first practice on Tuesday. Aug. 1. Verona will host Muskego in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. The season opener will also be youth night.
Third to eighth grade football players will start practice on the week of Aug. 7 at the Badger Ridge Middle School fields. The opening day for youth football games for fourth to eighth graders is Aug. 26.