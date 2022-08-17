First-year Verona coach Andrew Riley takes over a team with elite individual skills, but only time will tell how that will translate to winning more games on the field and contending for a Big Eight Conference championship.
Verona has about 12 players who have received college football offers or are being recruited.
“There is a line I’ve been using through the process,” Riley said. “I need you to do what you do best to the best of your abilities because that will make us all better. Everyone has this great individual talent, but we have to come together, do what they’re doing at their highest level, feel confident in themselves to lift us up and make us better as a team.”
The Wildcats return two starters on defense from a team that went 6-4 and finished tied with Madison Memorial for third in the conference last year. The Wildcats are looking to make a ninth straight playoff appearance and win a postseason game for the first time since 2016.
The defense will be led by senior middle linebacker Mason Armstrong, honorable mention all-state and the Big Eight Linebacker of the Year last season. Armstrong, an Upper Iowa, University of St. Thomas and Bemidji State recruit, had a team-high 72 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks last year. The other returning starter is senior defensive end Drake Badger, who had 49 tackles, a team-best 11.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.5 sacks last season.
On offense, the Wildcats are switching to a spread jet sweep that features a lot of motion. The offense will feature some pitches to wide receivers in motion, short passing and a slashing running style. The offense will be bolstered by five returning starters led by a trio of senior offensive linemen – Justin Buchanan at center, Ryan Mancilla and Jack Reese. The returning O-line trio will pave the way for senior running back Trey Engram.
A newcomer who will be a key component to the offensive line is senior tackle Michael Comber, at 6-5 and 260 pounds. Comber has an offer from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
In the past under Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame coach Dave Richardson, the Wildcats used a Wing-T formation on offense.
Senior Kaden Kittleson takes over as the starting quarterback after playing in three games last year.
“I’m excited and I have been waiting for this shot for a while now,” Kittleson said. “As a team, we are really looking to take a step forward this year, get a few playoff wins and win conference.”
Kittleson is confident the new offense will be a good fit with a lot of speed and quickness at the skill positions.
“I think it will be a good switch for us; spread out and get the ball out quick and open up the backfield more,” he said. “We have been working hard, coaches have been installing it well and I think we are ready to go with a new offense.”
Two receiving weapons back are junior wide receiver Mike Valitchka and junior tight end Wes Briquelet.
Kittleson served as the backup for Mason Fink last year.
“I really think that Kaden Kittleson is going to impress as quarterback in his senior season,” Riley said. “Kaden worked himself hard to get his body where he wants it to be.”
Kittleson said he has worked on getting his footwork down and getting through his progressions on passing plays faster so they can make a play. In a 7-on-7 passing tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in July, Verona went 3-0 and the first-team offense scored on all 10 of its drives.
Valitchka is the leading returning receiver after posting nine receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns last year. The other starting receivers are expected to be seniors Aidan Haack and Gavin Farrell.
“If one side of the field is covered, I know I probably have a mismatch at least at one of the four spots on the field, I can throw the ball,” he said.
There will be a new conference champion crowned in the Big Eight this season. Sun Prairie won the conference championship last year. With Sun Prairie West High School opening this year, both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West are making the move to the Badger Large Conference.
Riley said Verona will contend with Middleton and Madison Memorial for the Big Eight title.
Riley said Middleton is a talented team that is always big up front on offense.
He said with junior linebacker Sam Pilof, senior defensive lineman Gus Wenning the Cardinals will be strong on defense. Both Pilof and Wenning were first-team all-conference selections last year.
Wenning at 6-3, 235-pounds, will also play running back for the Cardinals.
Madison Memorial returns quarterback Caden Feinstein and senior Joe Mueller who were both honorable mention all-conference last season. Feinstein passed for 415 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in six games last year. He also ran for 152 yards and scored two touchdowns. At tight end, Mueller caught 11 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown last season.
“Coach Harris always prepares a well-rounded team for each season,” Riley said. “They return some starters who gave teams a hard time last season.”
Schedule
Fri., Aug. 19
at Muskego, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 26
vs. Oshkosh West, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 2
at Madison East, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 9
vs. Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 16
at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 23
vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Thur., Sept. 29
vs. Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 7
vs. Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 14
at Madison West, 7 p.m.