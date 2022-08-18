Verona senior Jordan Franke spends most of his time on the football field in a crouch with his head down looking between his legs before snapping the ball.
Franke is the center of the action on special teams, snapping the ball 15-yards to the punter and 7-to-8-yards on field goals and extra points.
Long snappers are often an unheralded position that most football fans don’t notice. When the home team is punting, for some fans that means a trip to the concession stand or bathroom. However, an errant snap could be the difference in making a game-winning extra point or field goal.
Three years ago, Franke volunteered to start long snapping when the freshman team needed someone for the position. Now, he is being recruited by Division I college programs like South Carolina and Northwestern.
“I was like, ‘Dad let’s go out into the yard and get some practice in,’” Franke said. “I showed up to practice the next day, got the job and have snapped for four years now.”
Franke’s father, Eric Franke was a long snapper in the Big Ten at Indiana from 1991-94.
Franke attended long snapping camps and made visits over the summer to Indiana University, University of Wisconsin, University of Charlotte and the University of South Carolina. At the end of June, he visited Kansas State and Northwestern.
He has attended the Chris Rubio long snapping camp. Rubio is a former UCLA long snapper who instructs players in the position and evaluates them for Division I college programs. Franke arrives an hour to 30 minutes early every day before practice to train on long snapping.
Franke said the most difficult part of long snapping is the consistency of repeating the same series of steps every time.
“You always have to be perfect with your form and mindset,” he said. “With snapping it’s the same thing every time. It’s different from other positions where it’s a different thing every time. You always have to be 100% perfect. You have to be 100% set with your head.”
Franke plans to visit South Carolina on a game day on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Franke also plays outside linebacker. The trend in the past was to have long snappers who also played as offensive linemen so they had a strong blocking base. That trend has started to shift.
“Schools are now looking for more athletic long snappers that play other positions,” he said. “A more recent scheme of long snapping is where you release down the field. In the past 10 years it’s been long snappers blocking. Now, it’s like you are an extra gunner.”