Verona is the first team ever to win a match on Sun Prairie West’s home court.
The Wildcats spoiled the Wolves’ inaugural home game in the competition gymnasium as the Verona volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep against Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the new Sun Prairie High School.
1 of 13
Reagan McIntosh
Verona's Reagan McIntosh celebrates a point during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Verona's Reagan McIntosh celebrates a point during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jillian Bauer
Verona head coach Jillian Bauer reacts during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Julia Trias
Verona's Julia Trias connects on a dig during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Paige Lambe
Verona's Paige Lambe (right) goes up for a block during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sydney Schultz
Verona's Sydney Schultz sets a ball during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Allison Bostley
Verona's Allison Bostley goes up for a block during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Ella Haines
Verona's Ella Haines follows through on a dig during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jamie Puent
Verona's Jamie Puent connects on a dig during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Allison Bostley and Reagan McIntosh
Verona's Allison Bostley (right) celebrates with Reagan McIntosh during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Reagan McIntosh
Verona's Reagan McIntosh sets a ball during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Reagan McIntosh
Verona's Reagan McIntosh sets a ball during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Julia Trias
Verona's Julia Trias hits a serve during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sydney Schultz
Verona's Sydney Schultz gets ready to serve during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
The Wildcats beat the Wolves 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 in what was Verona’s Big Eight Conference opener.
This is the first year of the new Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West split.
“I had no idea what this team (Sun Prairie West) was going to be like going into,” junior Reagan McIntosh said. “We just played the first game in this gym ever. It’s definitely different, a weird feeling.
“We said we had to be the first one in history to get a win in this gym,” McIntosh added with a laugh.
Verona raced off to an 8-1 lead thanks to seven service points from McIntosh. She was solely responsible for three of those seven points as McIntosh connected on three aces.
The Wildcats led by as much as 13-5, but the Wolves slowly chipped away at the lead. Sun Prairie West went on a 9-4 run from there to make it a 17-14 Wildcat lead, forcing a Verona timeout.
The Wildcats halted the momentum with a kill from senior Laura Kisting. The Wolves got it down to as little as two points at 21-19, but senior Paige Lambe answered with a kill to give the Wildcats a three-point lead.
Verona finished off the set on a 4-1 run.
Just like the first set, the Wildcats grabbed an early lead in the second – going up 4-0.
“Energy is a big part of it,” McIntosh said of the Wildcats’ early-set runs. “If our team is quiet we don’t have any fire to get those runs. If everyone is being loud, screaming for every point then we get a run going and the other team shuts down.”
The Wolves took their first lead of the match after a successful block made it 12-11 West.
Verona took back the lead at 13-12 and never relinquished it.
The Wildcats led by as much as 24-17, forcing the Wolves to take their second timeout of the set. Senior Sydney Schultz put a bow on the set with an ace.
“Midway through the second set we only had one block, that’s not going to win you a lot of matches,” Verona head coach Jillian Bauer said. “We pretty much told the girls, see the ball, get the ball. Stop worrying so much about fundamentals and just play the game.”
Sophomore Allison Bostley finished with a team-high four blocks.
“Allison Bostley in the middle really turned around that block and generated a lot of energy for us,” Bauer said.
In the third set it was Sun Prairie West jumping out to an advantage – leading by as much as 11-7.
Once again, Verona had all the answers.
The Wildcats pieced together a 4-0 spurt to deadlock the set at 11-11. The next 16 points went even at 8-8 to make it a 19-19 set.
Verona took control to end, going on a 6-0 run. The set and match was capped with another ace from Schultz.
Jamie Puent finished with a team-best 13 kills.
“She’s (Puent) been working really hard to establish not just a big swing – which she obviously has – but just shots,” McIntosh said. “A point is a point. A big swing and a tip are the same. Playing smart is what she does best.”
McIntosh did it all on Tuesday, collecting team-highs in assists (11), digs (eight) and aces (three). Schultz also collected 11 assists in the win.
“It’s nice to be able to say that we were the first team to win at this gym,” Bauer said. “I’ll take that.”