Verona junior guard Abbi Rupnow scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats to a 92-32 win over Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Beloit.
Verona (8-3, 5-2 Big Eight) keeps pace in the conference, one game behind Sun Prairie. A logjam of teams each have two losses in the Big Eight and trail Sun Prairie by one game - Verona, Madison La Follette, Janesville Craig and Madison Memorial.
Verona sophomore Reagan Briggs added 18 points and junior Megan Murphy scored 17 points.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 6, but the game was postponed with the Purgolders’ program on pause because of COVID-19 protocols.