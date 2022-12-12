The Verona girls basketball team picked up a pair of Big Eight wins to stay as the conference’s only unbeaten team.
Verona put on an impressive defensive display during a 66-20 Big Eight win over Madison Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats also beat Janesville Craig 88-52 on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Janesville Craig High School.
Verona improved to 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Eight with the victories. There are four teams with just one conference loss in the Big Eight.
Verona 66, Madison Memorial 20
Junior guard Reagan Briggs finished with 17 points. Senior forward Paige Lambe and junior forward Maia Ellis added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Verona 88, Janesville Craig 52
Briggs led Verona with 22 points. Senior guard Megan Murphy added 19 points.
Lambe collected 14 points. Junior guard Taylor Stremlow and sophomore guard Emily Jensen also reached double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.