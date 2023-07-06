When Verona senior Taylor Stremlow announced in December that she was committing to play college basketball at the University of Iowa, senior Reagan Briggs became one of the first to congratulate her.
Then Briggs announced in May that she was committing to play basketball at Division II St. Cloud State and it was only appropriate that Stremlow was one of the first in her corner to celebrate.
The two are best friends and have played AAU basketball together for the past six years, the last three years with Wisconsin Flight Elite, a member of the NIKE Elite Basketball League.
“Taylor has always been my GOAT (Greatest of all-time) since Day 1,” Briggs said. It’s cool to call her my baller sister.”
Stremlow said it’s always been the dream for both of them to get the opportunity to play college basketball. Briggs will join former teammate Paige Lambe at St. Cloud State in another year.
“I’m super excited that she gets to go play at St. Cloud State,” Stremlow said. “I know Reagan is going to kill it. We have always talked about our success, struggles, injuries and mental (aspects). I know we will continue that going forward.”
The two Verona basketball players have had a lot to celebrate the past four years. With the Fourth of July celebration only four days away, they were shooting jump shots and training in a gym in Verona. Both are teammates on the Wisconsin Flight Elite 17U team that will play in the NIKE Nationals tournament on July 10-12 in Chicago.
“My team loves the atmosphere and the competition,” Stremlow said. “I’m excited to go for the experience and the atmosphere. The competition is super tough. Everyone is on their ‘A game and there will be a lot of college coaches there.”
Both Stremlow and Briggs have an athletic family pedigree. Taylor’s mother, Sarah Stremlow, played college basketball at Butler. Her father, Peter Stremlow, who grew up in Clinton, Iowa, played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville under coach Bo Ryan. He was on the 1994-95 team that won a NCAA Division III national championship. It marked the second Division III team to go unbeaten and also featured Greg Gard as an assistant coach.
Reagan’s father, Rainey Briggs, played football at Minnesota State. Her mother, Julie Briggs, played softball at Minnesota State.
The basketball connection has extended from the hardwood at Verona Area High School to the AAU and NIKE Elite Basketball League circuit. Stremlow, who is ranked as the fourth best recruit in Wisconsin in the Class of 2024, averaged 16.9 points, 10 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 7.0 steals per game last year, to lead Verona to a repeat Big Eight Conference championship and a WIAA Division 1 regional title en route to being named all-state.
Stremlow said some of Briggs’ best finishes have come when she has been able to make passes to her on the fastbreak.
“We know each other’s games and move so well,” she said. “I know some of her best finishes have come on Euro-step moves on my passes.”
Allie Ziebell, a University of Connecticut commit, won’t play in the NIKE nationals because she is playing with the Team USA women’s U19 national team. Ziebell, of Neenah, who led the state in scoring (30.2 points per game) as a sophomore in 2021-22, is coming off of being named the Gatore Player of the Year. This year she is the fifth-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, according to ESPN.
Wisconsin Flight Elite is coming off a championship in the Iowa EYBL Session 2 championship in Ames, Iowa, on May 21.
“It meant a lot for us because it was an EYBL tournament and it was the last tournament for Allie Ziebell with us,” Briggs said.
Stremlow has spent the summer working to expand her game on and off the court.
“I’m working on my shot, basketball IQ, strength and injury prevention,” Stremlow said.
Stremlow had her sophomore year wiped out after breaking the navicular bone in her foot. She broke her right toe last season, but has missed one game and played through the injury.
She considers it a priority to work on the recovery part of the game.
“I have had a bump in the road a few times,” she said. “I’m icing, stretching and being more proactive with that.”
Briggs said her main emphasis this summer has been working on improving her ball handling.
“I’m probably at my ball handling peak,” she said. “A lot of people say, I like to run and gun. I have really been working on changing speeds.”
Briggs said playing in NIKE Nationals will be a great way to end her AAU basketball career with Stremlow.
“We definitely have a shot at it,” Briggs said of the championship. “We are all a little emotional. We are excited and happy, but there is a lot of emotion.”
Wisconsin Flight Elite uses a press and trapping defense at certain points to force turnovers and to get out on the break.
“We don't use it as much as we do at Verona,” she said. “It depends on the opponent and if they have a lot of speed.”
Briggs was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference last season. She also earned the defensive player of the year award for the conference.
“I love pressuring in your face defensively and going for steals,” she said. “I’m an aggressive player and love that style of play.”
It’s part of the reason she committed to St. Cloud State. She likes playing up-tempo and made a connection with the coaches who view her fitting in as an off-guard.
“It's a big deal for me because I have been working really hard to get to this point and it’s good to see it all pay off.”
Briggs said announcing her commitment to St. Cloud State relieved some stress.
Her final two choices came down to Mankato and St. Cloud State. She liked the fits at both schools, but the connection with the coaches and knowing Lambe would be on the team were factors she considered.
“I loved the people and coaches so much,” she said. “Having Paige there was a factor, but not the deciding factor. They valued me so much as a person and that was important to me. They just didn’t look at me as a basketball player.”