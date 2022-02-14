In the first-ever computer-seeded WIAA girls state tournament, Verona received a No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Madison Memorial in Division 1 regional action on Friday, Feb. 25, at Verona High School.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Waunakee and No. 13 Madison East. In their lone matchup with Madison Memorial this season, the Wildcats beat the Spartans 39-27 in January.
Brookfield East earned the top seed in Verona’s sectional. Brookfield East is the No. 4 team in the wissports girls basketball coaches poll.
There were a few eyebrows raised by some of the computer-based seedings, including Madison La Follette in Division 1. The Lancers are 11-6 overall and 10-5 in the competitive Big Eight Conference. La Follette received a No. 10 seed.
There were certainly some surprises, head-to-head not factoring in could be the reason for some. Biggest issue to me is Madison La Follette with a 10-seed. Knew it was coming since they had to forfeit some wins. Coaches would not have them there.— Norbert Durst (@NorbertDurst) February 14, 2022