The Verona girls basketball team’s 13-game win streak was snapped with a 71-51 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at La Follette High School.
The defeat makes it so the Wildcats (16-4, 12-3 Big Eight) no longer control their destiny in the Big Eight Conference title race. Both Verona and Janesville Craig are 12-3 in the conference standings, while Sun Prairie sits in first at 12-2. The Cardinals have four Big Eight games left, half of them against teams with winning conference records in Madison Memorial (10-5) and La Follette (9-5). Sun Prairie also plays Madison West (1-14) and then Middleton in the season finale (7-8).
Junior guard Megan Murphy finished with a team-high 17 points against La Follette, while junior forward Paige Lambe added 13 points.