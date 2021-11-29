In the first big test of the season, the Verona girls basketball team lost a nonconference game to Appleton East 65-49 on Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.
The game between Verona and Appleton East was the final of 23 games during the inaugural Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.
Verona (3-1, 1-0 Big Eight) was coming off a 61-30 rout of Madison West on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Madison. The Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season and Appleton East lost to Kimberly 77-76 in a regional championship. The Patriots finished 19-4 and second in the Fox Valley Association last season with a 16-2 mark, one game behind Kimberly.
Appleton East 65, Verona 49
Appleton East got hot from behind the 3-point arc and handed Verona its first loss in the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 27.
Appleton East junior Sammi Beyer knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points. Senior teammate Emily LaChappell, a Marquette commit, added 16 points.
The Patriots hit 14 three-pointers and jumped out to a 39-20 lead over the Wildcats at the half. Appleton East’s Lily Hansford made four 3s for 12 points.
Verona junior guard Megan Murphy scored a team-high 16 points. Junior forward Paige Lambe added 13 points. Junior guard Abbi Rupnow chipped in nine points.
Verona 61, Madison West 30
Murphy drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a rout of Madison West on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Anna Nielsen added 11 points and sophomore Reagan Briggs chipped in seven points. The Wildcats hit five of their nine 3s in the first half to build a 35-9 lead. Verona shot just 40.9% at the free throw line (9 of 22).