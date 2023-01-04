Megan Murphy

Verona's Megan Murphy surveys the defense with the ball during the Wildcats' loss against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kettle Moraine High School.

Junior point guard Taylor Stremlow scored a team-high 27 points, but the Verona girls basketball team lost a nailbiter to Germantown 75-74 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.

The Wildcats (8-2, 8-0 Big Eight) trailed Germantown by one point at the half. Both teams played to a 35-35 tie in the second half.

Stremlow, a University of Iowa commit, was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and hit one 3-pointer. Germantown’s KK Arnold – a UConn commit – scored a game-high 29 points and had four steals.

The last time Verona played Germantown came in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal in 2021 and the Wildcats lost 76-57.

Verona dropped to seventh in this week’s state poll and Germantown moved up to sixth.

Verona junior guard Reagan Briggs scored 18 points and hit one 3-pointer. Senior forward Paige Lambe added 14 points and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Megan Murphy chipped in 10 points and hit two 3s. Verona finished 59.2% from the charity stripe (16 of 27).

