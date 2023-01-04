Junior point guard Taylor Stremlow scored a team-high 27 points, but the Verona girls basketball team lost a nailbiter to Germantown 75-74 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.
The Wildcats (8-2, 8-0 Big Eight) trailed Germantown by one point at the half. Both teams played to a 35-35 tie in the second half.
Stremlow, a University of Iowa commit, was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and hit one 3-pointer. Germantown’s KK Arnold – a UConn commit – scored a game-high 29 points and had four steals.
The last time Verona played Germantown came in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal in 2021 and the Wildcats lost 76-57.
Verona dropped to seventh in this week’s state poll and Germantown moved up to sixth.
Verona junior guard Reagan Briggs scored 18 points and hit one 3-pointer. Senior forward Paige Lambe added 14 points and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Megan Murphy chipped in 10 points and hit two 3s. Verona finished 59.2% from the charity stripe (16 of 27).