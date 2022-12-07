When Verona junior point guard Taylor Stremlow broke her right toe the first week of the season, it was expected to keep her out four to six weeks.
Stremlow had a doctor visit follow-up and was informed she couldn’t make the injury any worse by playing. She wore a boot and scored 14 points to help Verona – ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches state poll – survive ninth-ranked Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Verona Area High School.
“I can’t damage it (toe) any more than it is damaged,” Stremlow said. “I can play as tolerated. I loaded up on Ibuprofen, then icing and taking care of it as much as I can. I put shoes on and tried it out at practice and it felt pretty good and I knew this was a big game that I wanted to play in.”
Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) then rolled past Madison West 114-20 on Friday, Dec. 2, in Madison. It marks the second time this season Verona has eclipsed 100 points.
Verona 50, Sun Prairie West 46
Verona junior Maia Ellis came up with some clutch steals, rebounds and free throws to propel Verona over Sun Prairie West.
“It was a little ugly,” Ellis said. “I’m glad and proud of my team that we pulled it out. The last couple of minutes we got together and pulled through.”
Both the Wildcats and Wolves combined for 55 turnovers and 54 free throws. Sun Prairie West was plagued by 29 turnovers and Verona had 26.
“I definitely think a lot of those are on me just being a point guard,” Stremlow said. “I have to be able to read the situation better.
“Since I was out last year I’m still learning to move with the team again. I just have to keep practicing and we have to keep learning together. It’s still early in the season and we have plenty of time and work to do to fix those little turnovers and errors.”
The Wildcats had golden opportunities to seal the game at the free throw line. Verona missed six straight free throws and went 4 of 10 at the charity stripe in the final 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
“When it comes to free throws, that is the mental toughness side of the game,” Verona assistant coach Lexy Richardson said. “You can play on varsity as many years as you want and we can try to simulate them in practice, but nothing is going to be like the game.
“Sun Prairie West came to play and it showed some of our weaknesses. We need to get better under pressure.”
Each team had two players who fouled out. Stremlow fouled out with 3:23 left. The Wolves missed a free throw and after grabbing two offensive rebounds, junior Regan Briggs came up with a steal to thwart the Wolves’ third scoring opportunity.
Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston, who also scored 14 points, fouled out with 2:58 left. The Wolves’ Marie Outlay fouled out with 2:44 to go. The Wildcats missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw and Ellis grabbed an offensive rebound. Verona senior Paige Lambe hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead with 2:35 left.
“Whether she is scoring or not, she (Ellis) is doing those little things diving on the floor, getting rebounds and getting traps that aren’t necessarily the coachable things,” Richardson said. “They are just the effort things.”
With Verona clinging to a four-point lead, Ellis came up with a steal. Briggs made 1 of 2 free throws. On her second shot from the charity stripe, she missed it and Ellis came up with the offensive rebound and was fouled. Ellis sank both free throws to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 49-43.
“In the beginning a lot of fouls were called and our shots weren’t falling,” Ellis said. “But we do pride ourselves on falling back on defense. It’s something we can control and that was a controllable where we had to come together and play as a team so I could get those steals.”
Ellis stepped up and hit critical free throws.
“I was very nervous, but I’m proud that I made those,” she said. “It really helped my team out and relieved some pressure.”
Sun Prairie West sophomore Cenna Froh knocked down a 3-pointer to slice Verona’s lead to 49-46 with 11.3 seconds to go, but that’s as close as the Wolves would get.
Lambe added 10 points and Ellis chipped in eight points. Briggs added eight points.
“People stepped up and hit big shots at the end and got big steals,” Stremlow said. “At the end of the day, a win is a win. I’m relieved.”
In the end, the Wildcats’ pressure defense gave them just the extra possessions they needed to pull out the victory.
Stremlow said Sun Prairie West plays a slower offense and Verona wanted to speed them up with pressure defense.
“We wanted to speed them up and make them make the silly turnovers,” she said. “If we wouldn’t have sped them up and just let us break them down over the whole game it would have had a negative impact and would have been a closer game than it was.”
Verona 114, Madison West 20
The Wildcats used a balanced scoring attack to race by Madison West on Dec. 2, in Madison.
Briggs scored a game-high 19 points and was one of six players to reach double figures. Lambe added 17 points and Sierra Poteat, who made her debut after recovering from a knee injury, added 14 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Every player for Verona scored.
Senior Megan Murphy pitched in 11 points and sophomore Emily Jensen contributed 10 points and hit two 3s. Ellis chipped in eight points.