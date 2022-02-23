Verona junior Paige Lambe scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats to a 58-47 road win over Madison Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 19, to earn a share of the Big Eight Conference championship.
The Wildcats were coming off a 79-29 win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 17 and a 62-58 nonconference overtime road victory over Waupun on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Verona 58, Madison Memorial 47
Verona junior Abbi Rupnow added 13 points. Verona finished the regular season with a 20-4 record and earned a conference co-championship with Sun Prairie with a 15-3 league mark.
The Wildcats led by five points at the half and outscored the Spartans 32-26 in the second half.
Verona received a fifth seed in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional. The Wildcats will host 12th-seeded Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25.
Verona 79, Beloit Memorial 29
Senior Anna Nielsen scored a game-high 26 points to help the Wildcats roll by the Purple Knights on Feb. 17, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats built a 17-point lead at the half. Lambe added 19 points and sophomore Reagan Briggs chipped in 10.
Verona 62, Waupun 58 OT
Lambe scored a team-high 18 points and the Wildcats rallied from a five-point deficit at the half to tip Waupun in overtime.
Verona outscored Waupun 30-25 in the second half. Junior Megan Murphy added 15 points and Rupnow added 14. The Wildcats outscored Waupun 12-8 in the extra session.