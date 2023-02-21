Paige Lambe walked on to the court in tears on Senior Day and left the court teary eyed after reaching the 1,000 career point-milestone on her 18th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Verona Area High School.
Lambe – a senior forward – matched a career-high 27 points to lead Verona to a 77-28 win over Madison La Follette that clinched an outright Big Eight Conference championship.
“It’s just kind of surreal because everything is coming together at one time,” Lambe said. “I’m just so blessed to be surrounded by so many great people. To have it happen at home was the best situation that could have happened. I’m so thankful.”
It marks the second straight conference title for Verona, which shared the league crown with Sun Prairie last year.
“This has been our goal since the end of last year and start of this year,” Lambe said of the conference title. “It feels really good to accomplish that.”
Verona coach Angie Murphy was proud to see the Wildcats clinch the conference title on Senior Night at home.
“It feels much better to have it to yourself instead of having to share it like we did last year,” Murphy said.
Murphy commended Lambe – a St. Cloud State commit – for reaching the milestone.
“It’s a very special moment,” Murphy said. “That class lost almost all of their sophomore year (from COVID-19 pandemic). They had a lot less games. For her to hit that milestone is pretty exciting.”
Verona (22-2, 20-0 Big Eight) – ranked fourth in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches poll – capped off a perfect Big Eight Conference run with a 81-28 victory over Middleton on Monday, Feb. 20, at VAHS.
Verona 81, Middleton 28
Senior guard Megan Murphy scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats over the Cardinals on Feb. 20, in the regular season finale.
Murphy knocked down the 200th 3-pointer in her career.
The Wildcats had four players reach double figures. Junior guards Reagan Briggs and Taylor Stremlow each added 16 points. Lambe chipped in 14 points. Lambe reached 600 career rebounds in the game.
It marks the second win this season for Verona against Middleton.
Verona 77, Madison La Follette 28
Verona senior Abbi Rupnow had a strong all-around game with 18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals to help the Wildcats cruise by the Lancers on Feb. 18, at VAHS.
Lambe carried the offensive load early on. Verona opened the game with a 34-10 run. Lambe scored seven of the Wildcats’ first 12 points. She scored down low to give the Wildcats a 12-4 lead with 12:34 left in the first half. Moments later, Rupnow knocked down a jumper and drilled a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 24-7 lead with 6:44 left in the first half.
Lambe scored down low and Rupnow then scored on a layup to push the lead to 24 points. The Wildcats closed the half strong when freshman Alli Jirsa converted a three-point play to take a 41-11 lead at the break.
Rupnow scored 18 points and had the hot hand hitting three 3s. Briggs added 15 points.
“It means a lot,” Rupnow said. “This has been my family since fourth grade. To be able to do it and get us a big win on Senior Night feels really special. To be on the floor when Paige got her 1,000th point was probably the best part of the night.”
Rupnow said the key early on was keeping up a high pace.
“We are a really fast-paced team and a lot of teams don’t go as deep as we do,” Rupnow said. “We go really deep and we are able to run that fast pace. I think that is what gets us out to those big leads.”
The Wildcats limited La Follette guard Alayna West to nine points, well below her average of 29 points per game.
“Alayna is a really good player and driver,” Rupnow said. “Our biggest key was to make sure everyone knew where their gaps were and where she was. We had to kind of hone in and make sure Taylor (Stremlow) or Regan (Briggs) or whoever was on the ball was comfortable pressuring so they knew we had their back so we could shut her down.”