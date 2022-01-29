The Cougars had no answer for Paige Lambe.
The junior forward scored a game-high 18 points and put her stamp on the defensive side to propel the Verona girls basketball team to a crucial 60-52 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Friday, Jan. 28, at Bob Suter Court in Janesville.
With the win, the Wildcats (13-3, 10-2 Big Eight) moved into first place of the Big Eight Conference. Janesville Craig dropped to 9-2 in the Big Eight standings, while Sun Prairie also sits at 9-2.
.@veronagirlsbb (13-3, 10-2) moves into first place of Big 8 with 60-52 win over Janesville Craig (12-5, 9-2). Also 10th straight win for the Wildcats. Lambe with 18, while Briggs added 17. pic.twitter.com/vQ7aPzTpVL— Jack Miller (@JohnClaudeMill) January 29, 2022
Lambe scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. She also swatted several shots in the first to help Verona earn a 39-21 halftime lead.
“She just dominated inside, on offense and defense and we needed that,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “I got a little worried when she got in foul trouble. But I’m just really proud of her.”
Lambe made six field goals and went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
“I felt like I was being patient,” Lambe said. “We were all moving the ball really well and looking for each other. It was always one more pass.”
Craig started the game off with a 6-0 run, but Verona responded with seven straight to take its first lead. Junior guard Megan Murphy made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first to give the Wildcats a 22-13 lead, forcing a Cougar timeout. Verona went on to outscore Craig 17-8 the rest of the half.
“I think our defense was really key there,” Lambe said. “We just built off our stops and with defense came our offense.”
The Cougars were able to get it down to single digits several times in the second, but never within two possessions. Lambe battled foul trouble, but still found a way to protect the rim and rack up the rebounds.
“They just made the extra pass, there was no selfish basketball,” Angie Murphy said. “Our defense executed the gameplan perfectly. Paige was a beast. I don’t know how many blocks she had but she protected the rim well.”
Murphy had the dagger shot as she put Verona up 55-44 with three minutes to play after Craig senior guard Kate Huml knocked in a 3 the previous possession.
Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs added 17 points in the win. Murphy ended with 14 points.
Verona was playing with just six full-time varsity players.
“Abbi Rupnow just ran the show today,” Angie Murphy said. “Megan Murphy hit some big 3s. Everybody did what they did best. Regan Briggs was tough at the rim. Just a good team win.”
Rupnow finished with nine points.
The win was Verona’s 10th straight, and it also avenged a 73-68 Dec. 3 loss to Craig.
That was the Wildcats’ last loss.
Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy — a commit at Division I IUPUI — was held to 13 points. Magestro-Kennedy scored 28 against the Wildcats in their first meeting of the season.
“I think we made them work for every shot they got,” Angie Murphy said. “We didn’t give them any easy looks compared to the first meeting. We did a better job of transition defense this time around.”
Verona has six Big Eight games left. Winning out would guarantee the Wildcats a share of the conference title.
“Now we control our own destiny,” Angie Murphy said. “It’s one game at a time.”
Verona 67, Madison East 37
Verona defeated Madison East 67-37 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Madison East High School.
Lambe led Verona with a game-high 18 points. Murphy added 16 points for the Wildcats. Fellow junior guard Abbi Rupnow also hit double-digits with 11 points. Sophomore forward Kearra Jones led Madison West with 15 points. She also added 10 rebounds for a double-double.