Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 69-19 Big Eight win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Verona High School.
Junior guard Megan Murphy and junior forward Paige Lambe both added 12 points in the victory. With the win, Verona — ranked No. 8 in Division 1 — moved to 15-3 overall and 11-2 in the Big Eight standings. Sun Prairie defeated Janesville Craig on Thursday to move to 10-2 in the standings. Craig dropped to third with a 10-3 record. Verona has played its season series with both teams, earning splits against both Sun Prairie and Craig.
The win was the Wildcats’ 12th straight.