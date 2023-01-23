Paige Lambe

Verona's Paige Lambe draws contact during the Wildcats' 90-43 Big Eight win over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at La Follette High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Junior guard Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 93-35 win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Beloit.

It marks the fifth game this season that Briggs has scored 21 or more points. It was a balanced scoring attack for Verona (12-2, 12-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, with four players in double figures.

Senior forward Paige Lambe – a Division II St. Cloud State commit – added 22 points. Senior guard Megan Murphy – a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit – finished with 16 points. Junior guard Taylor Stremlow – a University of Iowa commit – chipped in 15 points.

Verona leads Sun Prairie West by one game in the Big Eight Conference. Verona is scheduled to play at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

