Junior guard Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 25 points and reached the 1,000 career-point milestone in leading the Verona girls basketball team to a 75-43 win over Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Verona Area High School.
“It’s really exciting,” Briggs said. “We have a lot more to do yet as a team. I’m happy for myself. Everyone is happy for me, but we are on a mission.”
It marks the third straight year that Verona has played Waunakee in a regional. The Warriors beat the Wildcats 57-34 in a Division 1 regional final last season.
“It’s definitely good to get that back considering last year,” Briggs said. “There were a lot of rumors of people thinking they were going to beat us.”
The last time Verona made a state run in 2021 – the Wildcats beat the Warriors in a regional championship. The regional title this season came after Verona beat Madison Memorial 86-36 in a Division 1 regional semifinal the day before.
“It left a bitter taste in our mouth last year, losing to them in the regional final,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “We said payback time. The girls were ready for this one. They wanted it bad. They got it to the 40-point running clock and that was their goal.”
Verona – ranked fourth in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches poll – will play fifth-ranked Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
The last time Verona played Arrowhead in Briggs and Taylor Stremlow’s freshman year three years ago, the Wildcats beat the Warhawks 50-40 in double overtime to reach the state tournament. Briggs hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first extra session to send the game to double overtime. It’s hard to draw too many parallels from the last time Verona played Arrowhead because the Warhawks have a new coach.
Arrowhead finished third place in the Classic Eight Conference this season. The Warhawks knocked off Germantown 81-68 on Feb. 11. That is the only common opponent between the two teams.
“We match up really well with them,” Murphy said.
Verona 75, Waunakee 43
It didn’t take Verona long to set the tone in a rout of Waunakee in a regional final.
Verona opened the game with a 22-4 run. The surge included a three-point play by Stremlow and a 3-pointer from junior Maia Ellis that stretched the lead to 12 points with 11 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half. Briggs scored on a layup and senior guard Megan Murphy then hit a jumper to give Verona a 20-4 lead with 9:42 left in the first half. Briggs scored down low on the next possession to extend the lead to 20 points.
“The first four minutes I’d say determined how we were going to play,” Briggs said.
The Wildcats relied on a press defense that created instant offense. Verona built a 41-17 lead at the half and cruised from there.
“We knew they hadn’t seen pressure like ours all season long,” Angie Murphy said. “We wanted to get after them right away and the girls were pumped up.”
Verona senior forward Paige Lambe – a St. Cloud State commit – added 16 points. Megan Murphy – a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit – chipped in 13 points.
Ellis had five points and 14 rebounds.
“She does all of the dirty work and the stuff that doesn’t show in the scorebook that is so essential to our success,” Murphy said. “Her rebounding like that got us out on the break. She did fantastic.”
Stremlow added nine points.
Verona 86, Madison Memorial 36
Briggs and Murphy combined to score 33 points to lead Verona past Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Briggs scored 17 points and Murphy added 16 points. The Wildcats raced out to a 45-20 lead at the half. Verona had five players reach double figures.
Stremlow scored 13 points. Both junior Ella Gorzalski and sophomore Mackenize DeCabooter added 10 points.