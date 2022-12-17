Junior guard Reagan Briggs’ back-to-back 27-point performances has helped the Verona girls basketball team to a pair of Big Eight wins.
Verona defeated Madison East 84-42 in a Big Eight Conference clash on Friday, Dec. 16, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats also topped Sun Prairie East 88-28 in a conference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Verona High School.
Verona 84, Madison East 42
Briggs led all scorers with 27 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. Over the last five games, Briggs is averaging 22 points per game. Senior forward Paige Lambe scored 16 points, while junior guard Taylor Stremlow added 14 points. Senior guard Megan Murphy also broke double-digits with 11 points.
Verona (8-1, 8-0 Big Eight) scored 52 points in the first half.
Verona 88, Sun Prairie East 28
Briggs scored a game high-27 points. Stremlow scored 23 points, while Lambe added 12 points.
The Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 44-4 in the second half.