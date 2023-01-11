Verona's Taylor Stremlow looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' 90-43 Big Eight win over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at La Follette High School.
Paige Lambe
Maia Ellis
Paige Lambe
Alli Jirsa
Megan Murphy
Emily Jensen
Abbi Rupnow
Paige Lambe
Reagan Briggs
Megan Murphy
Angie Murphy
Paige Lambe
Verona Girls Basketball
Reagan Briggs
Taylor Stremlow
Alli Jirsa
Taylor Stremlow
Alayna West
“I was attacking a lot, just driving to the basket,” said Briggs, who entered the contest as the team’s leading scorer at 18.9 points per game. “My shot was off, especially in the first half. Second half I got a few. For the most part it (shot) was off. I shot faked and attacked.”
Briggs scored 20 of her 32 points in the second half. She finished with 10 two-point field goals, along with three 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 effort from the free-throw line.
“She was just relentless tonight,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “She was just dialed in and played a great game. She’s never into her points or any of that stuff, she just wants to help her team win.”
Briggs even managed to outscore La Follette junior guard Alayna West – who entered the game leading the state in points per game (31.8) and rebounds per game (18.8). West – who has Division I offers from Eastern Illinois and North Dakota – finished with a team-high 29 points.
“We had some times where we had some breakdowns,” Murphy said. “But overall we did our job to come away with a 47-point win. We covered what we needed to cover, but we still have to get better defensively.”
The Wildcats (10-2, 10-0 Big Eight) grabbed its first advantage of the game at 7-6 with 14 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half and never gave up their lead from there.
Verona senior guard Megan Murphy made it a 31-11 lead after she came off a screen to hit a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes until half. Murphy hit another 3 at the first-half buzzer to send the Wildcats into the break with a 40-21 advantage.
Murphy came out of halftime by hitting a pair of triples to extend the Verona lead to 46-24.
“We’re a paint team,” Briggs said. “We’re attacking, attacking and seeing our post. Then we’re hitting our shooters. Megan was hot tonight.”
Verona made a conservative effort to get senior forward Paige Lambe going inside as the St. Cloud State commit finished with 15 points.
Junior guard Taylor Stremlow – a recent Iowa commit – also added 15 points for the Wildcats.
Angie Murphy said her team’s energy stood out Tuesday.
“We really rose to the occasion,” she said. “We started a little slow, but we just come at teams in bunches. Got in a little foul trouble early on, but just great energy early on.”
The win not only kept Verona ahead of the Big Eight title race as the league’s only unbeaten team, but it also marked the first time Verona’s seniors have won a game at La Follette. The Wildcats lost their road game to the Lancers (7-4, 7-3) 71-51 last season.
“This was a big win for us, it means a lot to them (seniors),” Briggs said. “Last year was a tough one. It means a lot to the team and our seniors.”