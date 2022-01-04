Verona junior Megan Murphy scored a game-high 17 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to a 57-45 win over Stevens Point in a Sentry Classic game on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Murphy led a short-handed Verona team that had just six varsity players because of safety protocols and injuries, Verona coach Angie Murphy said.
The Wildcats brought up two junior varsity players to help. Junior Megan Merlet got her first start and scored six points.
“She really played well and stepped up when we really needed her,” Murphy said of Merlet.
The Wildcats led by three points at the half. Junior forward Paige Lambe had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Reagan Briggs got in foul trouble, but still finished with 10 points and four steals. Verona outscored Stevens Point 26-16 in the second half.
“Our experienced kids really played well,” Murphy said. “They found a way.”
Verona (7-3, 4-2 Big Eight) is scheduled to play at Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 6 and then at Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Wildcats are one game behind co-conference leaders Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie who are both 5-1.