Athletic, hungry for success and healthy are three ways to describe this year’s Verona girls basketball team.
Verona is coming off a season in which they went 21-5 and shared the Big Eight Conference championship with Sun Prairie despite the fact they were without all-state point guard Taylor Stremlow – who missed all of last year with a fractured navicular bone in her foot.
The Wildcats return four starters from last year’s team led by senior Paige Lambe, a Division II St. Cloud State commit, senior guard Megan Murphy and junior Reagan Briggs – who has a Division II basketball offer from Maryville University in Saint Louis, Missouri. Lambe, who averaged 13.5 points per game and Murphy (13.1 ppg) were both first-team all-conference selections last year. Briggs, who averaged 12.5 ppg was a second-team all-conference selection.
The other returning starter is senior Abbi Rupnow, a Division I lacrosse commit to Mercer.
Verona coach Angie Murphy said it’s the deepest and most skilled team the Wildcats have had in years.
“We have strength in the post, we have shooters and we have attackers,” Murphy said. “We have depth and great energy.”
Verona will be looking to win a Big Eight championship and contend for another trip to state.
“Expectations are high for the team,” Murphy said. “They have high goals for themselves as far as competing for a conference and state title.”
Verona lost to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game last year.
Stremlow has received offers to play basketball from Marquette, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, DePaul, the University of Illinois, Penn State, University of Minnesota, Kansas State, Colorado State, University of San Francisco and Toledo. Having Stremlow back will be a big boost to the Wildcats on defense as much as offense. As a freshman in 2021, Stremlow averaged 11.6 ppg, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game in leading the Wildcats to the state tournament in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She can help open up more shots for Murphy and Briggs from the outside. Stremlow thrives on leading the fastbreak, breaking down the defense in the half court and driving to the basket.
Murphy said Stremlow is one of the best point guards in the state.
She said Lambe is a tough matchup for most teams down low and Megan Murphy is one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference.
Other returnees are junior Maia Ellis, senior Megan Merlet, senior Sierra Poteat, junior Ella Gorzalski and sophomore guard Emily Jensen.
Several newcomers who could contribute are sophomore guards Eily Duffy and Makenzie Decabooter and freshman guard Alli Jirsa.
Sophomore Allison Bostley will take her talents from the volleyball court to the hardwood. She will provide even more height in the post.
Murphy said the biggest challenges in Verona’s regional and sectional will be Sun Prairie West, Brookfield East and Arrowhead.
Schedule
Tues., Nov. 15
Verona at Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m., Janesville Parker High School
Sat., Nov. 19
Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 2:30 p.m., Verona Area High School
Sat., Nov. 26
Verona at Kettle Moraine Invitational, TBD, Kettle Moraine High School
Tues., Nov. 29
Verona vs. Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Fri., Dec. 2
Verona at Madison West, 7:15 p.m., Madison West High School
Thurs., Dec. 8
Verona at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m., Janesville Craig High School
Sat., Dec. 10
Verona vs. Madison Memorial, 2:30 p.m., VAHS
Tues., Dec. 13
Verona vs. Sun Prairie East, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Fri., Dec. 16
Verona vs. Madison East, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Dec. 22
Verona vs. Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Wed., Dec. 28
Verona vs. Germantown or Watertown, 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School
Fri., Jan. 6
Verona at Middleton, 7:15 p.m., Middleton High School
Tues., Jan. 10
Verona at Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m., Madison La Follette High School
Sat., Jan. 14
Verona at Big Eight Challenge, TBD, VAHS
Thurs., Jan. 19
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Tues., Jan. 24
Verona at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m., Sun Prairie West High School
Fri., Jan. 27
Verona vs. Madison West, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Feb. 2
Verona vs. Janesville Craig,. 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Sat., Feb. 4
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7:15 p.m., Madison Memorial High School
Tues., Feb. 7
Verona at Sun Prairie East, 7:15 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Fri., Feb. 10
Verona at Madison East, 7:15 p.m., Madison East High School
Mon., Feb. 13
Verona vs. Waupun, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Feb. 16
Verona vs. Middleton, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Sat., Feb. 18
Verona vs. Madison La Follette, 2:30 p.m., VAHS