Handling the basketball, free-throw shooting and being in the right position on defense are three areas Verona coach Angie Murphy plans to stress after the Wildcats dropped two Big Eight Conference games and had its losing streak reach three games last week.
Janesville Craig withstood a comeback to knock off Verona 73-68 on Friday, Dec. 3. Three days before that, Sun Prairie surged out to a 20-point lead at the half and held off the Wildcats’ rally for a 46-34 final.
There were several common themes in both games. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Eight) committed a lot of turnovers in both games, shot a combined 8 of 25 at the free-throw line and got in major foul trouble. Janesville Craig shot 31 of 45 at the foul line in its win over Verona.
“There is no excuse for the defense we are playing,” Murphy said. “I just think they were more aggressive than us.”
Murphy said giving up 45 free throw attempts to the Cougars was insane.
In the Wildcats’ loss to Sun Prairie, Verona assistant coach Randy Blaisdell said the team committed at least 25 turnovers.
“I think the turnovers we are having right now are mental mistakes,” Murphy said. “A lot of the errors we are making right now are effort errors. We have to be better at making free throws. It will cost us close games.”
The Wildcats turned to a press late in the second half in both conference games and had success forcing turnovers and running in transition.
Verona looked to get back on track with a conference game scheduled for Wednesday at Janesville Parker.
Both Sun Prairie and Middleton are off to 3-0 starts in the Big Eight. Verona will host Middleton Saturday, Dec. 11.
“It’s still wide open,” Murphy said of the conference race.
Janesville Craig 73, Verona 68
Verona sophomore guard Reagan Briggs knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 26 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome a 15-point deficit and lost a second straight conference game to Janesville Craig Dec. 3, at VAHS.
Briggs was coming off two previous games where she combined to score seven points.
“I think it’s a mindset and confidence thing,” Briggs said. “I don’t know why, but the past two or three games my confidence wasn’t there. I’ve been in the gym getting some confidence back.”
The Wildcats went to a press in the final four minutes that sparked a 6-0 spurt to erase a 15-point deficit. Briggs drilled a 3 and sophomore Maia Ellis scored on a layup to slice the Cougars’ lead to 67-63 with 1:10 left.
The Cougars made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 54.4 seconds to seal the win.
The Cougars attacked the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone with penetration. Janesville Craig made more than two times more free throws (31) than Verona attempted (14).
Janesville Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, an IUPUI commit, scored a game-high 28 points. Kennedy hit three of the Cougars’ six 3-pointers in the first half.
Briggs scored 14 of her 26 points in the first half. Junior guard Megan Murphy hit a 3 to cut the Cougars’ one-time 12-point lead to 33-25 with 3:04 left.
Briggs said the team likes to press.
“I feel like we need to throw it (press) on every couple minutes so we can get some easy turnovers and score,” Briggs said. “I feel like in the first half when we were down we could have thrown that on them because they had so much space. Our defense wasn’t there.”
The Cougars took their biggest lead after sophomore Mya Nicholson drilled a 3 to give Craig a 52-38 lead with 12:05 left in the game.
The Wildcats had several players in foul trouble. Senior Anna Nielsen fouled out with 4:35 left. Junior Abbi Rupnow fouled out with 3:23 to go and Briggs fouled out with 3.3 seconds to go.
Verona junior Paige Lambe finished with 19 points and Murphy added 11 points.
Nicholson finished with 17 points for the Cougars.
The Wildcats had 17 turnovers. It marked the second straight game Verona had more than 15 turnovers.
“I feel like we all need to practice on handling the ball because we just relied on Taylor (Stremlow) to do it all and we relied on her so much,” Briggs said. “Handles is something we need to work on.”
Sun Prairie 46, Verona 34
The Cardinals opened the game with a 19-3 run in the first half.
From that moment, Verona had a tough hill to climb. Sun Prairie’s Marie Outlay scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals to the victory at VAHS.
“We did come out a little flat compared to Sun Prairie,” said Verona senior Anna Nielsen, who scored a team-high nine points. “We should have come out with more energy. Lessons come from every game and we definitely took a few from this one so we can get better for the next one.”
The Wildcats went five minutes without a field goal. Briggs scored on a layup at 12:10 to break the cold spell.
Lambe grabbed an offensive rebound and that led to Nielsen’s 3-pointer that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 23-8 with 6:28 left in the first half. Ellis scored down low and Rupnow hit a 3 to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 28-13. Sun Prairie closed the first half strong to take a 33-13 lead at the half.
“It shouldn’t have got to that point,” Blaisdell said. “We can’t dig out of a 20-point hole at halftime. It’s not something you can sustain. They just played harder than us and wanted it harder.”
Verona trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half. The Wildcats switched to a press the final seven minutes.
Nielsen hit back-to-back 3s to ignite a 13-5 Wildcats’ run. Rupnow drilled a 3 and Murphy hit two 3s and the Wildcats sliced the Cardinals’ lead to 42-34 with 2:24 to go in the game.
“We know as a team we just can’t give up and that showed in the second half,” Nielsen said. “The shots just weren’t falling. We know we can beat this team.”
Outlay and Avree Antony came up with steals late in the game that helped Sun Prairie extend the lead back to double digits.
Murphy scored a team-high nine points.
Antony added 11 points.
The Cardinals limited Lambe and Briggs to two points each.