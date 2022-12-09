The Verona girls basketball team defeated Janesville Craig 88-52 to remain the only unbeaten team in the Big Eight on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Janesville Craig High School.
The Wildcats improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big Eight with the victory. There are four teams that sit at 4-1 and in a tie for second in the Big Eight standings.
Junior guard Reagan Briggs led Verona with 22 points. Senior guard Megan Murphy added 19 points.
Senior forward Paige Lambe collected 14 points. Junior guard Taylor Stremlow and sophomore guard Emily Jensen also reached double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.