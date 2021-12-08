The Verona girls basketball put up a dominant 106-11 Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Parker on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Janesville Parker High School.
Lexi Stremlow led the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Big Eight) with a career-high 17 points. Six players scored in double digits for Verona. The other five were Anna Nielsen (15), Megan Murphy (15), Reagan Briggs (13), Paige Lambe (10) and Lyric Burns (10).
It was the most points for the Wildcats since the 2015-2016 season when Verona beat Beloit Memorial 111-22.