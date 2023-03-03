Photos: Verona vs. Arrowhead WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinal
1 of 13
Paige Lambe
Verona's Paige Lambe looks to attack during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Maia Ellis
Verona's Maia Ellis goes up for a shot during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Taylor Stremlow
Verona's Taylor Stremlow gets by a defender during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Reagan Briggs
Verona's Reagan Briggs goes up for a contested shot during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Megan Murphy
Verona's Megan Murphy reacts to a run during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Abbi Rupnow
Verona's Abbi Rupnow fights for the ball during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Emily Jensen
Verona's Emily Jensen surveys the court during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Reagan Briggs
Verona's Reagan Briggs surveys the court during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Taylor Stremlow
Verona's Taylor Stremlow goes up for a layup during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Paige Lambe
Verona's Paige Lambe gets inside position during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Maia Ellis
Verona's Maia Ellis battles for a loose ball during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Abbi Ruonow
Verona's Abbi Ruonow looks for an opening during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Reagan Briggs
Verona's Reagan Briggs tries to protect the ball during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
The third-seeded Wildcats – ranked No. 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll – jumped out to an early 14-3 lead. The second-seeded Warhawks – ranked No. 6 – never led the first half and didn’t take their first lead until midway through the second half.
Arrowhead grabbed its first advantage after a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half gave the Warhawks a 47-44 lead. The Classic Eight’s third-place team finished the game on a 25-13 stretch from there.
Overall, Arrowhead won the second half 48-27.
“Their defense stepped it up a notch in the second half and our defense took it down a notch in the second half,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “It all came down to defense and taking care of the basketball.
“Give a lot of credit to them for just the defense they played.”
The Wildcats – who won the Big Eight Conference with a 20-0 record – earned an early 14-3 advantage. Senior guard Megan Murphy knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and junior guard Taylor Stremlow had two layups to help spark the spurt.
“Our energy was better,” Angie Murphy said of the fast start. “We brought more energy and then we lost that swag and started to play not to lose. We started getting nervous with the ball all of a sudden and lost the momentum.”
Verona looked like they might take a double-digit advantage into the break – leading 28-19 with just over four minutes until half after Murphy’s third 3. However, the Warhawks ended the first on a 5-2 run to make it a 30-24 halftime lead for the Wildcats.
Arrowhead senior guard Bella Samz – a Division I Youngstown commit – tied the game at 44-44 with 9:58 left in the second with a fadeaway jumper. The Warhawks took their 47-44 lead on their next possession and never looked back.
Samz finished with a game-high 23 points. She knocked down three 3-pointers and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“They got hot,” Angie Murphy said.
“They really shot the ball well tonight. We lost our girls defensively and that’s just uncharacteristic for us. This was the best offensive team we’ve played all year besides Notre Dame.”
Arrowhead freshman guard Natalie Kussow – who went into the game averaging 19.4 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals – was held to just five points.
Kussow has Division I offers from multiple Big 10 schools.
Verona senior forward Paige Lambe paced the Wildcats with a team-high 18 points. Murphy added 12 points on four 3s. Stremlow chipped in 11 points.
Verona ends its season with a 24-3 record. The Wildcats won their second straight Big Eight Conference championship this season.
“They’re hard workers, competitors,” said Angie Murphy, who was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year. “They’re a great group to coach. Just a bunch of great girls. They get along, they’re coachable and they work hard every day.”