The Verona girls basketball team honored coach Angie Murphy for reaching her 300th career win before tipoff against Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Verona Area High School.
Verona rolled by Janesville Parker 85-26 in the season opener on Thursday, Nov. 17, to mark Murphy’s 300th career win in her 18th year. Verona (2-0) then cruised past Beloit Memorial 112-24 on Saturday.
Murphy now has 301 career wins.
“It was bittersweet to go out in the regional final last year,” said Murphy, who ended last season with 299 career wins. “It (celebration) was a big surprise and it feels great that they took the time to do that. It’s a big milestone. I don’t care how many games I win. I’m more about helping the team get better so we can make a run in conference and at state. I’m just really lucky I get to coach these girls.”
It’s going to get much tougher for the Wildcats (2-0), ranked No. 1 in the Wissports.net preseason Division 1 state poll.
Verona will play Green Bay Notre Dame, the top-ranked team in Division 2 preseason state poll, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic. Notre Dame, which has won two straight Division 2 state championships, is led by Gracie Grzesk, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, and junior point guard Trista Fayta, an Illinois State verbal commit.
Verona junior point guard Taylor Stremlow, who is averaging 23 points, 10.5 assists and 10.5 steals per game this season, is excited for the showdown against the top-ranked teams from the top two divisions.
“We are excited to prove to everybody that we deserve to be the No. 1 team,” Stremlow said of the Division 1 rankings. “We are excited to see what we can do against the best.”
It’s been a long time coming for Stremlow, who missed last season with a broken bone in her foot.
“We have all been waiting a while for this,” she said. “We have a lot of girls healthy. We are trying to get back to where we were two years ago. That is why we have a different energy this year.”
It will be just the Wildcats’ third game of the season, but will certainly be an early litmus test of where they stand against one of the top teams in the state.
“You don’t want to be playing your best basketball yet,” Murphy said. “We are just working to get better.”
Verona will then host Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference tilt on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Verona 112, Beloit Memorial 24
The Wildcats had five players reach double figures en route to a thrashing of Beloit Memorial on Nov. 19, at VAHS.
Stremlow scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and had 10 steals.
“Her basketball IQ is off the charts,” Murphy said of Stremlow, who has narrowed her list of colleges she will play basketball at to four Big Ten programs – Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Penn St. “She just has a passion for the game and makes everyone around her better.”
The Wildcats used a run and jump press to force turnovers and push the ball on the break. Verona raced out to a 30-8 lead.
“I like to play the run and jump (press) because we can move the ball up and it’s easier with 3-on-2 or 2-on-1 situations,” Stremlow said.
Senior Paige Lambe scored 19 points and sophomore Emily Jensen added 16 points and hit three 3-pointers.
“We know what Emily is capable of,” Murphy said. “She has a bigger role off the bench for us. We know she is capable of really shooting it.”
Junior Reagan Briggs scored 15 points and senior Megan Murphy pitched in 14. The Wildcats jumped out to a 65-17 lead at the half.
“We have a lot of players who can put points up on the board,” Murphy said.
The Wildcats made more free throws (10) than the Purple Knights made field goals (8). Verona shot 71.4% from the free throw line (10 of 14).
Verona 85, Janesville Parker 26
The Wildcats used a full-court press to fluster the Vikings and ran away with a blowout victory in the season opener on Nov. 17, in Janesville.
Stremlow scored 20 points, had 11 assists along with 11 steals and was one of four players in double figures. Briggs scored 19 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.
“We have a lot more depth and can pressure teams even more than we have in previous seasons,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the key was playing uptempo by forcing turnovers off the press.
Lambe added 12 points and junior Maia Ellis contributed 11 points. Senior Abbi Rupnow chipped in nine. Rupnow, a Division I Mercer University lacrosse commit, started for the Wildcats last year with Stremlow missing the season because of a broken bone in her foot. With Stremlow back and staring at point guard, Rupnow returned to her role off the bench.
Murphy said Rupnow could start for most teams in the Big Eight, but she accepted a role coming off the bench for the team.
“She’s a huge part of our success,” Murphy said of Rupnow. “She has a lot of experience as a ballhandler and is a great shooter.”