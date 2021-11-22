Verona junior Paige Lambe didn’t need to look at a calendar before rattling off the fact that it had been 628 days since the Wildcats’ last home game.
So yes, there was some excitement when Verona took the court in the season opener and Lambe delivered, scoring a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a dominating 80-34 win over Brookfield Central on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Verona Area High School.
“It felt so good to be back out there with our team and a big crowd,” Lambe said.
It was a tough day for Verona because they got the news that all-state point guard Taylor Stremlow would be out for the season with a fractured navicular bone in her foot. She was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Stremlow will then be in a cast for six weeks and a boot for six weeks before she can begin rehab.
With Stremlow out for the season, Verona coach Angie Murphy said she wants her team to experiment with some different styles by playing fast.
“We know they will make mistakes, but we want to play fast and see what will be our best fit with Taylor out,” Murphy said. “We want to play the game in 4-minute spurts. We want to have a short memory and not dwell on any mistakes we made 8 minutes ago.”
Verona (2-0) followed that victory up with a 64-59 win over Milwaukee Pius on Saturday, Nov. 20, at VAHS.
Verona 80, Brookfield Central 34
It was hard for the Lancers to contain 6 foot, 1 inch Lambe down low, as she scored 12 of her points in the first half and had seven rebounds.
She finished with 18 points and was one of four players in double figures. The Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs also scored a game-high 18 points. Junior guard Megan Murphy added 13 points and senior Anna Nielsen, who missed all of last season with an injury, chipped in 11 points and had a scoring flurry in the second half with three straight steals.
Lambe said she had a size advantage in the middle and she had to use that to her advantage.
She said the key to the fast start was the Wildcats’ defense. Verona used a suffocating defense in the half court by pressuring the ball and passing lanes and the Lancers committed 15 of their 25 turnovers in the second half.
“Defense dictates everything,” Lambe said. “We have been pushing each other on our defense in practice. Our biggest opponent is ourselves and that defense led to offense.”
Megan Murphy hit three 3-pointers in the first half and buried two 3s in a two-minute span to give the Wildcats an 18-5 lead. Lambe later scored on a putback to extend the lead to 22-5. Briggs hit two 3-pointers late in the first half to help the Wildcats take a 40-18 lead at the half.
“We are always looking to make the pass to each other,” Megan Murphy said. “We are really an unselfish team. I really feel like our team doesn’t care who scores. We just want to win.”
The Wildcats forced the Lancers into five turnovers the first three minutes of the second half. Lambe scored down low and Briggs later scored on the break.
“We really have guards that like to run,” Megan Murphy said. “We have post players who like to run to the rim. Everyone likes to push the ball up the floor and run.”
Verona senior Lexi Stremlow scored all six of her points in the second half. Junior Abbi Rupnow added five points.
Angie Murphy said she expects to have balanced scoring this season.
“That is what we will need,” she said. “You never know who will step up each night. If they stay unselfish and hungry they will continue to improve.”
Verona 64, Milwaukee Pius 59
Lambe and Briggs combined to score 31 points and the Wildcats had three players reach double figures and hung on for a nonconference win over Milwaukee Pius Nov. 20, at VAHS.
Lambe scored a team-high 16 points and Briggs hit five 3-pointers for 15 points. Megan Murphy also scored 15 points. She made 6 of 7 free throws and scored 11 points in the second half.