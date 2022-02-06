The Verona girls basketball team extended its win streak to 13 games with a 49-40 Big Eight Conference victory over Middleton on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Middleton High School.
Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 24 points to lead Verona to a 69-19 Big Eight win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Verona High School.
Verona 49, Middleton 40
Junior guard Megan Murphy led the way with 17 points for Verona. Junior forward Paige Lambe pitched in with 12 points.
The Wildcats — ranked No. 8 in Division 1 — moved to 16-3 overall and 12-2 in the Big Eight standings with the win.
Sun Prairie defeated Janesville Craig on Thursday to move to 10-2 in the standings. Craig dropped to third with a 10-3 record. Both teams won Big Eight games on Saturday, moving Sun Prairie to 11-2 and Craig to 11-3.
Verona has played its season series with both teams, earning splits against both Sun Prairie and Craig.
Verona 69, Parker 19
Briggs’ 24 points was a game-high, single handedly outscoring Parker. Murphy and Lambe both added 12 points in the victory.