A Verona girls basketball team that fought through injuries all season couldn’t overcome the hurdle that Waunakee posed with its size and athleticism.
The Warriors knocked down 13 three-pointers and the Wildcats struggled to finish at the rim and lost to the Warriors 57-34 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Waunakee.
“It doesn’t take away from the success they had during the season and winning a co-Big Eight championship with Sun Prairie,” said Verona coach Angie Murphy, who is one win away from her 300th career win.
Murphy said she doesn’t get caught up in statistics like winning her 300th career game.
“I wanted to win for them because I know how great of a feeling it is and I wanted them to have that experience,” Murphy said.
Verona finished the season (21-5) despite dealing with a long list of injuries that included sophomore all-state point guard Taylor Stremlow, who missed the entire season with a fractured navicular bone in her foot. Her older sister, Lexi Stremlow battled the effects of a concussion and missed a chunk of the season and sophomore Lyric Burns also missed a large portion of the season.
Waunakee 57, Verona 34
Verona went through a cold spell going scoreless for a span of 6 minutes, 9 seconds in the second half. The scoring drought coincided with Waunakee’s 8-0 run to start the second half, ignited by shooting behind the arc against the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone.
Waunakee senior Kylee Grabarski hit four of her six 3-pointers in the second half to finish with a game-high 18 points. Waunakee 6-foot-2 senior Ashley Sawicki added 17 points.
Waunakee senior Ava Bryan knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 27-19 lead with 16:17 left in the game. Grabarski then hit a 3 to extend the Warriors’ lead to 30-19 at 15:44. Only 44 seconds later, Sawicki scored down low to give the Warriors a 32-19 lead over the Wildcats.
“They statistically weren’t a good 3-point shooting team on the season,” Murphy said. “They were a tough matchup for us with their size and they are tall enough to see over the press.”
Bryan entered the regional final, shooting 9.3% on 3s (4 of 43). She made as many 3s (four) against Verona as she had all season.
“We just didn’t recognize to put on the pressure faster,” said Verona junior Abbi Rupnow of challenging the shooters out of the zone. “Our coaches were telling us to and we weren’t getting into it right away. We just needed more pressure.”
For at least one night, Waunakee took advantage of ball movement to find open shooters for 3s. Verona used a 2-3 zone most of the game and switched to a fullcourt press the final 9 minutes. The Warriors broke the press and by moving the ball quickly found scoring opportunities.
“They have size and they are athletic,” said Rupnow, who scored a team-high 11 points. “They played really well. They showed our weaknesses and took away our strengths. They just played better than we did and offensively they just couldn’t miss.”
Rupnow snapped the cold spell with a layup at 11:51 to cut the Warriors’ lead to 32-21. Verona freshman Emily Jensen drilled a 3 to cut the Warriors’ lead to 34-24 with 9:05 left. Verona junior Paige Lambe had a three-point play to slice Waunakee’s lead to 36-27. That’s as close as Verona would get.
Verona shot 31.2% (5 of 16) in the second half and finished the game shooting 35.2% (12 of 34). The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 33-15 in the second half.
“We played fine in the first half,” Murphy said. “We just couldn’t score.”
Verona junior Megan Murphy scored seven points and sophomore Reagan Briggs added six points.
The Warriors closed the game with a 21-7 run. Grabarski hit three shots from behind the arc during that surge.
Rupnow will play lacrosse this spring. She enjoyed playing a bigger role on the basketball team and is confident the Wildcats can make another postseason run next year when they are healthier.
“I think with all of the injuries we had no one was expecting us to end the season as successfully as we did,” Rupnow said. “This hurts now, but in the big picture we played a great season, fought hard and we will come back next year and start it up again.”
Verona 69, Madison Memorial 47
Briggs scored a game-high 20 points and the Wildcats used a big first half to cruise past Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Feb. 25, in Verona.
Verona jumped out to a 34-19 lead at the half. Lambe scored 13 points and Murphy added 11 points. Rupnow chipped in eight.
It marked the third time this season the Wildcats had knocked off the Spartans.