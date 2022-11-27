See bottom of page for full photo gallery.
Lessons are best learnt in losses.
The Verona girls basketball team had some teachable moments during its 79-57 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the second annual KM Thanksgiving Classic at Kettle Moraine High School.
The game featured the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions as the Wildcats earned the No. 1 ranking in the WisSports.net preseason Division 1 state poll, while Notre Dame got the No. 1 ranking in Division 2.
Verona (2-1) played without starting point guard Taylor Stremlow – who is expected to miss an extended period of time with a foot injury. Stremlow came into the game averaging 23 points per game, 10.5 assists and 10.5 steals.
“It (Stremlow injury) changes everyone’s roles and it changes some of the things you do, but we have to get better top to bottom if we want to win conference and reach our goals,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “Nothing better than playing a team that exposes every single thing that you need to work on. You don’t learn a lot when you win. You learn a lot when you lose.”
Verona led early on as Notre Dame didn’t take its first lead until a 3-pointer made it 12-10 Tritons with 8 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half. From there, Notre Dame reeled off a 22-0 run to extend its lead to 34-10.
The Tritons used a press to fluster the Wildcat offense.
“The first half we just played nervous, played uptight,” said senior guard Megan Murphy. “We weren’t playing how we should be or how we practiced breaking that press. Without Taylor in the game – we really rely on her breaking the press – it was kind of a wakeup call that the rest of us need to learn how to break that press.”
The Wildcats finally stopped the run with just over a minute to play in the first half when junior Reagan Briggs split a pair of free throws. Verona cut the deficit down to 20 points at 34-14, but Notre Dame connected on three 3-pointers in the final minute and hit a layup near the buzzer to take a 45-17 halftime advantage.
The Tritons led by as much as 30 points in the second half, but the Wildcats had some spurts to get the deficit down to as little as 20 points.
“We made some adjustments and the girls didn’t give up, which was huge,” Angie Murphy said. “But they exposed a lot of our weaknesses. This is the best team in the state. They’re good and they show it. They showed us what we need to get better on, which is exactly what nonconference games are for. I don’t like losing, but this is what we needed.”
Megan Murphy helped spark the second-half push as she finished the game with 18 points on six 3s. Senior forward Paige Lambe scored 15 points and Briggs added 14 points.
“This really showed us that we really need to work on our passing,” Megan Murphy said. “We need to work on handling pressure. We need to make sure that from the tip that we come out with a certain mentality. We didn’t do that today.”
Notre Dame junior guard Trista Fayta – an Illinois State commit – netted a game-high 25 points on five 3-pointers. Junior forward Gracie Grzesk – a Wisconsin commit – added 20 points on four 3-pointers for the Tritons.
“In general we were just trying to stop them from getting high-lows,” Megan Murphy said. “Stop them from getting a ton of wide open layups.”
Angie Murphy said the team didn’t find out until Friday that they would be playing without Stremlow.
“You don’t like moral victories, but right now we’re trying to get better,” Angie Murphy said of winning the second half by six points.
Added Murphy: “We have a lot to work on and if you don’t at this time of the season, something is wrong.”
Photos: Verona vs. Notre Dame