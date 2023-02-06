Junior Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 21 points and junior point guard Taylor Stremlow had a near triple-double as the Verona girls basketball team rolled to an 80-55 win over Janesville Craig to stay unbeaten in 2023 and move a step closer to repeating as Big Eight Conference champions.
Stremlow added 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats past the Cougars on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Verona Area High School.
“Craig has a good team and lots of girls who played really well tonight,” Stremlow said. “I’m glad we cleaned it up in the second half and held on to that undefeated conference title. We are pushing for that. We are obviously working for a state championship and that’s little steps.”
Verona (17-2, 16-0 Big Eight), ranked fifth in the WisSports.net Division 1 coaches poll, has won nine straight games and took another step toward a conference title after a 70-29 road win over Madison Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 4. The last loss for the Wildcats came to eighth-ranked Germantown 75-74 Dec. 28.
“We knew they were dangerous and we had to come out to play,” Briggs said of Janesville Craig. “We started out the first half a little slow. We definitely brought it in the second half.”
The Cougars used a 2-3 zone to try to slow down the Wildcats. Verona opened the game with a 23-12 run. Briggs and Stremlow combined for 18 points during the surge. Briggs drilled a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats an 11-7 lead at 15 minutes, 8 seconds.
Senior forward Paige Lambe scored on a putback and senior guard Abbi Rupnow knocked down a 3 to give the Wildcats an eight-point advantage about five minutes into the first half. Briggs then hit another 3 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 23-12 at 11:49.
Briggs said the team works against a 2-3 zone, 1-3-1 zone in practice.
“At practice, we try to throw a little bit of everything at them to get them ready,” Verona assistant coach Lexy Richardson said. “We tried to get more movement against their zone. They do a nice job of reacting…They (Janesville Craig) have always been a tough opponent and they are getting better just like we have been. They came out ready to play tonight.”
Briggs said she took thousands of 3-pointers, pull up jumpers and finishes at the rim to get ready for this season. The extra shooting work has paid dividends. She hit three 3s and knocked down five 3s in an 86-63 win over Sun Prairie West on Jan. 24.
“Every day in the gym getting shots up for an hour,” Briggs said. “Three-pointers were a key for me.”
Verona led by as many as 16 points after Murphy scored on a layup to give the Wildcats a 35-19 lead with 7:29 to go in the first half.
Janesville Craig senior guard Ellie Magestro Kennedy – a Wright State commit – kept the Cougars in it for a portion of the second half with her hot shooting. Kennedy scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half and knocked down four 3-pointers.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats’ lead to snowball to 22 points in the second half. Rupnow drilled a 3 and Stremlow came up with a steal and layup to give Verona a 51-32 lead at 14:10. Stremlow then hit a 3 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 54-32.
The Cougars wouldn’t go away quietly. Craig went on an 18-9 run. Kennedy scored 11 points and hit three 3s to ignite the surge. When Kennedy knocked down her third 3 of the second half, she sliced the Wildcats’ lead to 63-50 with 7:52 left.
That’s as close as Craig would get. Verona closed the game on a 17-5 run. The Wildcats forced the Cougars into six turnovers during that stretch. Rupnow, Stremlow and freshman Alli Jirsa each had two steals during the closing run. Lambe scored six points down low during the stretch as Verona pushed the ball and scored on the break.
“I think in the second half we kept our composure better and that really made a difference,” Stremlow said. “Ellie (Magestro Kennedy) played a great game and she was nailing them in the second half. Our defense was the key. We stayed up and together.”
Lambe had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rupnow knocked down three 3s for nine points. Junior Ella Gorzalski added eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
“I love Ella,” Stremlow said. “I’ve been playing with her pretty much my whole life. She’s always done the dirty work. She’s never afraid to get on the floor or bump some girls for a rebound. She’s a big contributor to our team on the boards and on defense. She can be overlooked at times, but she’s definitely not someone you want to underestimate.”
Verona 70, Madison Memorial 29
Briggs scored a game-high 21 points to power the Wildcats over the Spartans on Feb. 4, in Madison.
Verona raced out to a 37-10 lead at the half. The Wildcats had three players in double figures. Stremlow added 16 points and Lambe chipped in 13.