The Verona girls basketball team has won 11 straight games and earned a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional.
Verona (19-2, 18-0 Big Eight) will host 14th-seeded Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24. The top seed in the sectional is fourth-ranked Brookfield East (21-2). Arrowhead (18-4), ranked sixth, is the third seed.
The Wildcats are coming off an 88-29 win over Madison East on Friday, Feb. 10, in Madison that clinched at least a share of the Big Eight Conference championship for the second straight year. That came three days after Verona cruised by Sun Prairie East 78-25 in Sun Prairie.
Arrowhead beat Germantown 81-68 on Saturday, Feb. 11. Verona is 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 10 in the state, and that includes a 75-74 loss to Germantown on Dc. 28, at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.
“We figured we would get a No. 3 seed because the conferences Brookfield East and Arrowhead play in are so good top to bottom,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “To me the sectional we are in is probably the best in the state. We are excited to get to the playoffs.”
Verona can clinch the conference outright if they beat Middleton on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Verona Area High School.
Verona 88, Madison East 29
Verona senior forward Paige Lambe had a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead a balanced attack to help the Wildcats roll over the Purgolders on Feb. 10, in Madison.
Verona jumped out to a 56-18 lead at the half. The Wildcats had four players reach double figures. Junior point guard Taylor Stremlow added 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. Junior guard Reagan Briggs scored 19 points and senior guard Megan Murphy had 16 points.
In two games last week, Stremlow shot 17 of 18.
Verona 78, Sun Prairie East 25
Briggs scored a game-high 21 points to lead Verona to a rout against Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats raced out to a 44-17 lead. Verona outscored Sun Prairie East 34-8 in the second half.
Stremlow added 20 points on 9 of 9 shooting. Lambe chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.
Stremlow added four rebounds, five assists and had 10 steals.