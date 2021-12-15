Verona sophomore guard Reagan Briggs knows that when the Wildcats are engaged on defense they can be a dangerous team.
That played out in two Big Eight Conference games last week. Verona used a press in spurts to hound opponents and rolled to a 61-34 win over Middleton on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats also crushed Janesville Parker 106-11 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Janesville.
“I think in our practices we have been way more engaged,” Briggs said. “Ever since our last loss we have been grinding out, bonding and getting better as a team.”
Briggs said she thinks the pressure defense from the team is really good.
“We can’t just jog back,” Briggs said. “We have to get up everywhere on the court.”
Verona (5-3, 3-2 Big Eight) had six players in double figures against Janesville Parker and three against Middleton.
Verona coach Angie Murphy said the team is starting to gel.
“The nice thing is we have a lot of weapons,” she said. “It’s hard to key on just one kid.”
Verona 61, Middleton 34
Verona senior Anna Nielsen scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats past the Cardinals Dec. 11, in Verona.
Nielsen was one of three players in double figures. Briggs scored 15 points and junior Paige Lambe added 11.
“Anna Nielsen had the best game I have ever seen her play,” Murphy said. “Defensively and offensively, she really had a phenomenal game.”
Verona started the game with a 23-8 run in the first half. The surge was fueled by a press that forced the Cardinals into turnovers and points in transition. Verona junior guard Abbi Rupnow started the run by knocking down a 3-pointer. Junior guard Megan Murphy banked in a jumper and Nielsen scored on a layup and followed that up with a steal and layup to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 19-8 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half.
Middleton 6-foot senior forward McKenna Monogue entered the game averaging 16 points per game. Nielsen stymied Monogue, holding her scoreless in the Big Eight Conference showdown. The Wildcats used a press at various times throughout the game and hounded the Cardinals into 21 turnovers. Monogue and Middleton’s Audrey Deptula came in averaging a combined 32 points, and the Wildcats limited the Cardinal duo to 12 points behind a ballhawking defense.
“Defense wins games,” Nielsen said. “As a team we came together and found our flaws and what we had to fix. Now we are able to talk and know where each other is on the court.”
Murphy said she has to have the press ready in spurts. The Cardinals committed 11 of their turnovers in the first half. Lambe hit a turnaround jumper to give Verona a 15-point lead with 3:59 to go. Briggs came up with a steal and layup before the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 31-14 lead at the half.
Verona kept the pressure dialed up in the second half and opened with a 18-6 run. Briggs and Nielsen drilled 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 27-point lead. Briggs and Nielsen both had steals and layups to give the Wildcats a 49-20 lead with 8 minutes left in the game.
The Wildcats relied on their quickness to penetrate the Cardinals’ defense and that led to a lot of layups.
“We know going to the basket hard and strong you will get a foul called most likely,” Nielsen said. “That was our thought going into it - playing strong, playing like we got this and having confidence.”
Verona 106, Janesville Parker 11
Lexi Stremlow led the Wildcats with a career-high 17 points. Six girls scored in double digits for Verona. The other five were Nielsen (15), Murphy (15), Briggs (13), Lambe (10) and Lyric Burns (10).
It was the most points for the Wildcats since the 2015-2016 season when Verona beat Beloit Memorial 111-22.