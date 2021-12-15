Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Green, Rock, Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Iowa and Green Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest wind gusts expected around 8pm to 10pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&