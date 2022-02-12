The Verona girls basketball team’s 13-game win streak was snapped with a 71-51 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at La Follette High School.
Verona rebounded with a 75-35 Big Eight victory over Madison East on Friday, Feb. 11, at Verona High School.
La Follette 71, Verona 51
The loss to La Follette made it so the Wildcats (17-4, 13-3 Big Eight) no longer controlled their destiny in the Big Eight Conference title race. Verona is 13-3 and second in the conference standings, while Sun Prairie sits in first at 13-2. The Cardinals have three Big Eight games left.
Junior guard Megan Murphy finished with a team-high 17 points against La Follette, while junior forward Paige Lambe added 13 points.
Verona 75, Madison East 35
Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs finished with a game-high 17 points. Lambe scored 13 points in the win. Freshman guard Emily Jensen also broke double-digits with 12 points.