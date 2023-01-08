The Verona girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big Eight play after an 82-37 conference win over Middleton on Friday, Jan. 6, at Middleton High School.
The Wildcats (9-2, 8-0 Big Eight) were led by junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs – who both finished with 21 points each. Stremlow has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, while Briggs has 17 or more points in five straight contests.
Senior guard Megan Murphy finished with 14 points. Senior forward Paige Lambe added 12 points in the win. Sophomore guard Emily Jensen chipped in nine points.
Verona raced out to a 44-20 halftime lead before outscoring Middleton 38-17 in the second half.