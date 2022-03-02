Juniors Megan Murphy and Paige Lambe were selected to the Big Eight’s first-team, while Angie Murphy was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in the recently revealed Big Eight All-Conference girls basketball teams.
Lambe led the Wildcats in scoring with 13.5 points per game, while Megan Murphy was second with 13.1 points per game. Even after losing all-state sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow for the season with an injury, Angie Murphy helped guide Verona to a co-championship in the Big Eight Conference.
The Wildcats finished 21-5 overall and 15-3 in the Big Eight standings, tied with Sun Prairie at the top of the conference. Verona lost to Waunakee in the team’s regional final on Feb. 26.
Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs was selected to the conference’s second team. Briggs averaged 12.5 points per game. Verona brings back all three of its all-conference selections to next year’s team.
Madison La Follette senior guard Demetria Prewitt was selected as the conference’s Player of the Year. Prewitt averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lancers. Prewitt shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Sun Prairie senior Marie Outlay. Prewitt averaged 3.4 steals per game to go along with 2 blocks per game. Outlay averaged 2.9 steals per game.