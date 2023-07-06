Verona’s Paige Lambe scored five points and helped lead the North girls basketball team to a 66-56 win over the South in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game on Wednesday, June 28, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.
The North All-Stars led 28-19 at the half. Lambe, a St. Cloud commit, was a first-team Big Eight All-Conference selection last season. She averaged 14.9 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000-career point milestone last season. Lambe helped Verona repeat as Big Eight Conference champions. The Wildcats (24-3) won a Division 1 regional championship and lost to Arrowhead 72-57 in a sectional semifinal.
Marshfield’s Danielle Minsaas, a Division II Sioux Falls commit, scored a game-high 18 points to lead the North team to the victory. Oshkosh North’s Malloryu Ott, a Division II Truman State commit, added 11 points and Sheboygan North’s Anna Fogle chipped in 10 points.
Milwaukee King’s Imani Warren scored a team-high 10 points to lead the South. Sun Prairie West’s Antionique Auston added nine points for the South.