Verona juniors Paige Lambe and Megan Murphy were named honorable mention all-state on Monday, March 14, by the Wisconsin Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Lambe and Murphy led the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference co-championship with Sun Prairie. Verona finished the season 21-5 and lost to Waunakee 57-34 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
Lambe averaged 13.5 points per game and was the team's top rebounder. Murphy averaged 13.1 ppg.
The first-team all-state team was highlighted by Germantown junior KK Arnold, a UConn commit, who led Germantown to a 23-5 record and a run to the sectional championship. Arnold, a 5-10 point guard averaged 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assist and 4.4 steals per game for the Warhawks. The other first-team selections are Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski, Appleton East’s Emily LaChapell, Hortonville’s Karny Peppler, DePere’s Jordan Meulemans and Neenah’s Allie Ziebell.