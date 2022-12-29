Verona junior guard Taylor Stremlow announced her commitment to play women’s basketball at the University of Iowa on Wednesday.
So excited for what’s ahead! GO HAWKS!!!🖤💛🖤💛 #committed pic.twitter.com/lI760csXmS— Taylor Stremlow (@StremlowTaylor) December 28, 2022
Stremlow – a four-star recruit according to prospectnations.com – had Division I offers from Wisconsin, Colorado State, DePaul, Green Bay, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Minnesota, Penn State and Providence.
Stremlow missed her sophomore season due to an injury, but was an all-state selection as a freshman, leading the Wildcats to the Division 1 state tournament. Stremlow averaged 11.6 points, six rebounds and four assists per game as a freshman.
Stremlow is averaging 19 points per game this season as a junior and has scored 20 points or more in four of six games this season.
The Iowa women’s basketball team is ranked No. 12 in the AP 25 this season.