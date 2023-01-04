Verona junior Taylor Stremlow announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that she’s committing to play basketball at the University of Iowa.
Stremlow selected Iowa after making a visit on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was one of more than 12 Division I offers.
“I’m super relieved,” Stremlow said. “It’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. To be done with all the craziness is amazing.”
Stremlow, a 5-foot-10 point guard, narrowed her final list to four Big Ten schools in November – University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Illinois and Iowa.
“I had been just talking to Iowa longer,” she said. “I got that feeling and I just knew. I just clicked with the coaches and the team. I knew that is where I wanted to be.”
She said the Hawkeyes’ up-tempo style is a perfect fit for her style of play.
“Another reason I chose Iowa is their up-tempo play and the intensity they play with,” she said.
Stremlow missed last season with a broken navicular bone in her foot. She has made up for lost time this year. Stremlow broke her right toe earlier this season, but has missed one game and played through the injury.
Stremlow – a four-star recruit according to prospectnations.com – is averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.4 rebounds per game for a Verona team that is 8-2 and ranked No. 7 in the Division 1 WisSports.net coaches poll. She has two quadruple-doubles and three triple-doubles this season.
Stremlow will play for longtime Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who has developed some top-tier talent in Iowa City, including junior Caitlin Clark, who this season became the Big Ten’s career leader in triple doubles and ranks third in the nation at 27 points per game.
Iowa is currently ranked No. 11 in the AP 25 this season.
Verona is coming off a 75-74 loss to Germantown, previously ranked ninth in Division 1 and now No. 6 in this week’s state poll. The only other loss for the Wildcats came to the top-ranked Division 2 team – Green Bay Notre Dame.
Stremlow said playing quality ranked teams like Germantown and Notre Dame helps Verona find out their weaknesses so they can work on them in practice.
“I think it helps us prepare for that state run we want to make,” she said.