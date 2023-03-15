Verona junior guard Taylor Stremlow was one of 11 girls selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 1 All-State first team.
Stremlow helped spearhead the Wildcats to an unbeaten Big Eight championship (20-0) and a sectional semifinal appearance. The Iowa commit averaged 16.9 points, 10 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 7.0 steals per game. Stremlow was a WBCA all-state honorable mention as a freshman.
The 5-foot-10 guard missed her sophomore season due to an injury.
Verona also had a pair of all-state honorable mentions with junior guard Reagan Briggs and senior forward Paige Lambe. Briggs led Verona in scoring with 20.6 points per game. Lambe was third on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game.
Germantown senior KK Arnold, Kettle Moraine senior Grace Grocholski and Neenah senior Allie Ziebell were all selected to the WBCA’s All-State first team for the third time in their careers. Arnold – a UConn commit – was the 2023 Ms. Basketball award winner.