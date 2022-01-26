Verona sophomore guard Reagan Briggs scored the games-winning shot off an inbound alley-oop at the buzzer to propel the Wildcats to a 47-45 win over sixth-ranked Sun Prairie on the road on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Sun Prairie.
Verona (11-3, 8-2 Big Eight) has won eight straight games and avenged a 46-30 loss to the Cardinals on Nov. 30. With the win, Verona moves into a tie with Sun Prairie in the conference, one game behind Janesville Craig.
“It was just how we drew it up in the huddle,” Verona assistant coach Randy Blaisdell said. “They are good listeners and want to win. They were focused and did everything we asked.”
Before the win over the Cardinals, Verona defended its home court and rolled to a 74-16 victory over Madison West on Thursday, Jan. 20, in Verona.
Verona was scheduled to play at Madison East on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Wildcats then play Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Saturday.
“If we take care of business the rest of the way we control our own destiny,” Blaisdell said.
Verona has dealt with some injuries, but continues to win. Senior forward Lexi Stremlow has missed the past four games because of a concussion. Sophomore forward Lyric Burns has battled an illness and has missed several games.
The Wildcats have brought up freshmen Emily Jensen and Eily Duffy from the junior varsity team to practice and help out in games.
“They have really helped us with depth,” Blaisdell said. “They will get better and will contribute more soon.”
Verona 47, Sun Prairie 45
Verona junior guard Abbi Rupnow knocked down a 3-pointer with two minutes left to give the Wildcats a three-point lead against Sun Prairie in a Big Eight clash on Jan. 22.
The Cardinals came back to tie the game and that set up the late-game heroics by Briggs. Verona junior Mia Ellis threw an alley-oop pass to the basket. Junior Megan Murphy set a screen for Briggs who leaped up and converted the shot on the alley-oop to stun the Cardinals.
And here is the winning play! Perfectly placed pass by Maia Ellis to Reagan Briggs for the score and the win! @MaiaEllis_ @Reagan_briggs11 pic.twitter.com/hf7XZj1Oqg— Verona Girls Basketball (@veronagirlsbb) January 22, 2022
Verona junior forward Paige Lambe scored a team-high 12 points. Both Rupnow and Briggs added 11 points.
Sun Prairie senior Avree Antony had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Verona 74, Madison West 16
Lambe scored a game-high 18 points and Verona’s pressure defense gave Madison West fits as the Wildcats cruised to the victory Jan. 20, in Verona.
“I feel like we shared the ball really well,” Lambe said. “No matter who we play we always want to play our best because we want to prepare for the bigger games.”
Verona raced out to a 40-3 lead at the half. The Wildcats had four players reach double figures. Murphy scored 13 points and Briggs added 11 points. Rupnow chipped in 10 points and Jensen hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
“I like how unselfish they were,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “We shared the ball really well and made the extra pass.”
Lambe agreed with her coach’s assessment.
“I feel like our bench is really deep and everyone on our team can score,” Lambe said. “That is what makes us more hard to guard.”