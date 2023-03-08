Taylor Stremlow

Verona's Taylor Stremlow gets by a defender during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Verona’s Angie Murphy was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year, while junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs were named the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Murphy guided the Wildcats to their second straight Big Eight title – finishing the year with a 20-0 conference record.

Angie Murphy

Verona' head coach Angie Murphy claps during the Wildcats' 90-43 Big Eight win over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at La Follette High School.

Stremlow – an Iowa commit – averaged 16.9 points per game. Briggs led Verona in scoring with 20.6 points per game.

Reagan Briggs

Verona's Reagan Briggs goes up for a contested shot during the Wildcats' 72-57 Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Thursday, March 2, at Oconomowoc High School.

Stremlow and Briggs were both first-team selections in the Big Eight.

The Wildcats had a pair of second-team selections with senior guard Megan Murphy and senior forward Paige Lambe. Lambe was third on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, while Murphy scored 10.5 points per game.

Junior forward Maia Ellis was selected as a Big Eight honorable mention.

Along with its Big Eight title, Verona won a Division 1 regional championship this season. The Wildcats ended their season with a 24-3 record.

