Verona’s Angie Murphy was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year, while junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs were named the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Murphy guided the Wildcats to their second straight Big Eight title – finishing the year with a 20-0 conference record.
Stremlow – an Iowa commit – averaged 16.9 points per game. Briggs led Verona in scoring with 20.6 points per game.
Stremlow and Briggs were both first-team selections in the Big Eight.
The Wildcats had a pair of second-team selections with senior guard Megan Murphy and senior forward Paige Lambe. Lambe was third on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, while Murphy scored 10.5 points per game.
Junior forward Maia Ellis was selected as a Big Eight honorable mention.
Along with its Big Eight title, Verona won a Division 1 regional championship this season. The Wildcats ended their season with a 24-3 record.