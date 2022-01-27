The Verona girls basketball team defeated Madison East 67-37 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Madison East High School.
The win sets up a Big Eight showdown with Janesville Craig on Friday, Jan. 28, at Janesville Craig. The Wildcats are 12-3 overall on the season and second in the Big Eight standings with a 9-2 record. The Cougars come into the matchup 12-4 and atop the conference standings with a 9-1 mark.
Junior forward Paige Lambe led Verona with a game-high 18 points. Junior guard Megan Murphy added 16 points for the Wildcats. Fellow junior guard Abbi Rupnow also hit double-digits with 11 points. Sophomore forward Kearra Jones led Madison West with 15 points. She also added 10 rebounds for a double-double.