Megan Murphy led the Verona girls basketball team to a key 53-44 Big Eight Conference victory over No. 8 Madison La Follette on Friday, Dec. 17, at Verona High School.
The Lancers — ranked No. 8 in Division 1 — came into the conference matchup with a 4-1 Big Eight record. Verona went into the matchup 3-2 in the standings. After the Wildcats’ win, both teams are 4-2 and in a four-way tie for second place with Middleton and Madison Memorial. Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie are tied for first place with 5-1 records.
Murphy finished with a game-high 19 points for Verona (6-3, 4-2). Reagan Briggs added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Verona led La Follette 29-19 at the half and was able to hang on to its double-digit lead in the second half.