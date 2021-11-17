When the Verona girls basketball team tips off the season against Brookfield Central there will be one major absence — Taylor Stremlow, who was selected All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The sophomore point guard will miss the game with an ankle injury.
Stremlow, who has dozens of college scholarship offers from various Division I programs, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season in which the Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Verona coach Angie Murphy said Stremlow is out indefinitely.
“Losing her for most of the season is a very very tough blow to our team but hopefully when she returns, we will even be that much better,” Murphy said.
Stremlow was going to be one of five starters back for Verona, which went 8-5 last season and couldn’t practice breaking the press or have contact until a week before state last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other four returning starters the team will look to step up are junior 6-foot-1 center Paige Lambe, junior guard Megan Murphy, sophomore guard Reagan Briggs and senior Lexi Stremlow.
“We have good overall team speed and depth,” Murphy said.
Lambe, who has a Division II offer from the University of Illinois-Springfield, averaged 11 points and four rebounds per game last season.
“She has the capability of taking over a game when she wants to,” Murphy said.
Briggs averaged 13 points per game as a freshman last season. She will combine to form a one-two punch in the backcourt with Murphy (11 points per game).
That depth will be tested at point guard. Megan Murphy, Angie’s daughter, is adept at shooting the 3-pointer. She led the Big Eight Conference in 3-point percentage two years ago and will take on a bigger load at point guard.
“She has deep range and a quick trigger,” Angie said of Megan’s outside shot. “She has to step in at the point role with the absence of Taylor.”
The Wildcats also will rely on junior Abbi Rupnow and sophomore Maia Ellis in the backcourt. Rupnow has committed to Mercer to play lacrosse.
Murphy said Rupnow is a solid scorer who will split point guard duties with Megan Murphy.
“We expect her to take a huge leap forward this year offensively,” Murphy said of Rupnow.
Murphy said sophomore forward Lyric Burns is a solid rebounder and plays so much bigger than her height in the post.
“She’s an impact player when on the floor,” Murphy said.
Two other returning letterwinners are seniors Lexi Stremlow and Anna Nielsen, who has committed to Carroll College for basketball.
Burns averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds per game last season. Lexi Stremlow (3 ppg, 5 rpg) and Burns will provide a defensive and rebounding presence.
Murphy said Lexi Stremlow is a team leader with her energy and mentality on the floor. Nielsen missed all of last season with an injury.
“She is expected to take on a much bigger scoring role for her senior season,” Murphy said of Nielsen.
Three newcomers that could contribute are junior guards Sierra Poteat and Megan Merlet and sophomore guard Ella Gorzalski. Poteat played basketball in Ohio last season, but moved to the Madison-area after her father, Hank Poteat, was named the cornerbacks coach for the University of Wisconsin football team.