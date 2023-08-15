After 19 years, Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy announced on social media that she was retiring from coaching.
Murphy made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 14. She originally planned to coach one final year. Her son – Drew Murphy – will be a junior at Verona and already has full-ride offers from Division II Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech. Angie’s daughter – Megan Murphy – will be a freshman playing on the women’s basketball team at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“I felt like right now, the time felt best for me to step down,” said Murphy, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013.
Murphy had a 323-126 career record at Verona with five state tournament appearances, including a Division 1 state title in 2016.
Murphy said she crunched the numbers and if she coached one more season at VAHS and wanted to get to as many of Drew and Megan’s games as he could, she would be in a gym 70 of the 120 days of the season in the winter.
“That is a lot of time traveling,” she said. “My kids are my top priority. This just felt right for this stage in our lives.”
She will continue to teach math part-time at Verona. Murphy reached the 300 career win milestone last season. Verona was ranked No. 1 in the WisSports.net preseason Division 1 state poll last year. The Wildcats went 24-3 and repeated as Big Eight Conference champions.
Three years ago, with limited practice time in the gym because of restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats made a run to the state tournament. Masks were the norm and socially distanced practices made practicing against a press defense problematic.
The postseason run by Verona brought the team and community together for Murphy’s mother, Leenar Halbieb, who was battling pancreatic cancer, but still attended as many games and didn’t miss games on live stream.
After Verona lost to Germantown in a Division 1 state semifinal, Murphy put the entire experience into perspective.
“For us to even be here is a celebration,” Murphy said. “This is something so special we didn’t think we would even get. It’s hard to explain to them how amazing this really is. What a blessing they gave me, my family and mom. We enjoyed the ride.”
Murphy — known as Angie Halbleib when she starred at Middleton, led the Cardinals to a WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish in 1993. Murphy ranks among the all-time best players in state history. She finished with 2,378 points as a four-year starter at Middleton. She was her high school valedictorian, a two-time academic All-American and a four-time letterwinner in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Murphy went on to play at Kansas University and scored 1,429 points, including a school-record 237 3-pointers.
She is confident that Verona’s program will remain strong in the Big Eight.
“Whoever takes over the program, they will be in good hands,” she said.