It’s important to know one’s limits.
The Verona girls cross country team is trying to master that mindset.
In the season opener, the Wildcats raced to runner-up honors at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
“Our mantra for all the girls is to ‘know thyself’,” Verona head coach Dave Nelson said. “The more fitness you have, it makes it look easier, but as our top two girls get out there and do their thing, the other girls as they gain fitness and confidence will see that happen as well.”
The Wildcats’ top two girls on Saturday were Lexi Remiker and Liz den Daas. Remiker clocked in at 20 minutes, 17.32 seconds to take second in the 222-runner field. Den Daas finished fourth with a time of 20:53.02.
“Lexi and Liz ran just really well today,” Nelson said. “They really showed how good of a summer they had. They came in just dialed in and raced phenomenal races.”
Those placements helped propel Verona to runner-up honors with 72 points. Madison West won the invitational with 43 points.
Watertown Luther Prep’s Jemma Habben won the race with a time of 20:07.97.
Remiker said in the first 800 she was sitting around 20th before pushing for a top-five pace by the end of the first mile. Remiker held first for a brief time before settling back into second.
“It went way better than I expected,” Remiker said. “This race is usually really hard because it’s always too hot or too sunny.”
Last season den Daas and Remiker placed ninth and 10th, respectively, at the Glenn Herold Invitational.
“We’re training partners so we like to push each other,” Remiker said. “We’re partners in crime. I’m really excited for us.”
The Wildcats’ top five runners all placed inside the top 30 to earn medals. Sophie Petta placed 22nd with a time of 22:44.35. Ava Bogen finished 24th with a time of 23:01.55. Emma Larson clocked in at 23:08.42, good for 29th.
Nicole Chase (23:17.51) and Sarah Motelet (23:32.58) placed 31st and 33rd, respectively.
“Emma Larson and Sarah Motelet ran really strong,” Nelson said. “Last season they were just freshmen learning.”
Nelson said the pair has taken a more assertive role of being up in the front of workout groups.
“I’m hoping this is just the beginning of them,” he added.